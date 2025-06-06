Cardinals vs. Dodgers rain delay: Updates and details on start time, June 6

UPDATE: The Cardinals just announced that they are hoping to start tonight's game at 8:30pm CT/9:30pm EST. We'll update you if that start time changes.

Another day, another rain-delayed game for the St. Louis Cardinals. Man, oh man, can this stop happening this season!

The Cardinals are set to begin a weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight, but the game is officially in a rain delay. We will provide updates throughout the evening.

When will the Cardinals vs. Dodgers game start after rain delay?

The Cardinals announced a few moments ago that they are hoping to begin tonight's game around 8:30pm CT/9:30pm EST.

The Cardinals are coming off a series loss to the Kansas City Royals, where the offense caught fire but the pitching staff imploded. Real questions are emerging about the state of the Cardinals' rotation and bullpen, so the Dodgers' insane lineup will provide a major test for them this weekend.

Luckily, the Cardinals have Sonny Gray on the mound for them, who has posted a 2.08 ERA in his last two starts for the club. He has continued to have a home run issue this year, though, so facing bats like Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Mookie Betts is a bit daunting. Although it is for any pitcher.

The Dodgers have been great this year, as you would imagine, even with so many starting pitchers and bullpen arms on the injured list. The Cardinals will face lefty Justin Wrobleski tonight, who is boasting an 8.00 ERA in his two games so far, but we know the Cardinals can struggle against lefties, so we'll see how the lineup does.

This series also marks Tommy Edman's return to Busch Stadium, the first time he has been back since being traded at the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline in a three-team deal between the Dodgers, Cardinals, and Chicago White Sox that saw Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham head to St. Louis. Edman won the NLCS MVP for the Dodgers en route to their World Series championship last season. In fact, not only is this Edman's first game in Busch Stadium since being traded, but it will be the first game he's played at Busch Stadium since 2023, since he did not appear in a game with the Cardinals in 2024 due to a wrist injury.