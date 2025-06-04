Cardinals vs. Royals Postponed: Doubleheader Details, Updates for June 4

Rain, rain, go away, Come again another day! The St. Louis Cardinals cannot catch a break with the weather this season!

After dropping their series opener against the Kansas City Royals, the Cardinals were supposed to be back in action tonight at 6:45pm CT/7:45pm EST to try and even up the series, but rain has once again gotten in the way of another game for the Redbirds. The game is now officially postponed due to weather.

When will the Cardinals-Royals postponed game be played?

The Cardinals and Royals will play a doubleheader on Thursday, with game one occurring at 12:45pm CT and the second game set to be played at its originally scheduled time of 6:45pm.

The Cardinals fell to 33-27 last night in dissapointing fashion, as the game seemed to be in hand during the third inning when they jumped out to a 7-2 lead over Kansas City. The Royals jumped out to a 2-0 lead after just two batters in the first inning, as Bobby Witt Jr. crushed a two-run homer to get runs on the board early against Pallante.

Nolan Gorman, who should see increased playing time in the near future with Jordan Walker on the injured list, tied the game back up with his own two-run homer in the bottom of the second inning, and then the Cardinals piled up five more runs in the bottom of the third thanks in part to some sloppy play from the Royals.

Things really unraveled for the Cardinals in the fifth inning, though, as Kansas City scored six runs to take a 8-7 lead, and then piled on two more in the top of the sixth to lead the Cardinals by a score of 10-7. Andre Pallante, who has been scuffling on the mound as of late, was tagged for seven earned runs in his 4.1 innings of work and now has an ERA sitting at 4.91 on the season.

The Cardinals offense had multiple opportunities in the late innings to get back in the game though, as they had runners on second and third in the bottom of the sixth inning and only one out but stranded both runners, and after getting two runners on in the bottom of the ninth, Gorman struck out to end the game.

They'll need Miles Mikolas to give them real length in their next game, as the club had to use five arms last night and are in game two of 13 straight games, and 28 games in 29 days.