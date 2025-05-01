Cardinals-Reds rain delay: Updates on when the game will restart

The St. Louis Cardinals are aiming for their first road series win of the year today against the Cincinnati Reds, following a sweep of their doubleheader on Wednesday, but rain is once again putting their contest in doubt,

After having their game on Tuesday postponed to Wednesday due to rain, the Cardinals-Reds game is now in a rain delay in the bottom of the fourth inning.

When will the Cardinals-Red Sox game restart?

The game is expected to resume at 2:15pm CDT/3:15pm EST. The Reds currently lead the Cardinals by a score of 2-1.

Encouraging news …



The #STLCards and #Reds are expected to resume at 3:15 PM ET/2:15 PM CT. pic.twitter.com/8hiwq2M2Up — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) May 1, 2025

Reds catcher Jose Trevino got Cincinnati on the board in the bottom of the second inning after hitting a two-run home run off of Cardinals' starter Matthew Liberatore, but Liberatore has been cruising ever since. Nolan Arenado cut the lead down to one after a bloop hit to center field scored Brendan Donovan all the way from first base as Elly De La Cruz committed an error trying to secure the ball.

If you missed Wednesday's doubleheader, the Cardinals' offense exploded in both games after manager Oliver Marmol moved Masyn Winn into the two-hole and slid Willson Contreras down into the fifth spot in the lineup. The Cardinals scored six runs in game one and nine runs in the second game, hitting six home runs between the two games as well. The Cardinals also received excellent pitching across the board, as Steven Matz and Miles Mikolas both allowed zero runs, and the bullpen gave up just one run in 8.2 innings of work.

The Cardinals have been terrible on the road this year, so even a series split will be a welcomed shift for the team, but they'd obviously love to take three of four from Cincinnati before returning home to face the New York Mets this weekend. The Cardinals have a record of 14-17 on the year, and if they are not careful, they could quickly fall out of the playoff race like they have the last two years in early May.

We'll keep you updated on the rain delay and when the game is set to restart as we get more information.