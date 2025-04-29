Cardinals-Reds game postponed: When will the game be played?

The St. Louis Cardinals continued their losing ways on the road during their series opener with the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, and inclement weather robbed them of the opportunity of changing that on Tuesday.

The forecast in Cincinnati today has shown the potential for storms around game time as well as later into the evening, and now tonight's game has been officially postponed.

When will the Cardinals and Reds make up Tuesday's rain postponed game?

Rain has been falling at Great American Ballpark leading up to the initial projected start time of 5:40pm CDT/6:40pm EST, so the Reds annouced that the clubs would be playing a doubleheader tomorrow, with the first game occuring at 11:30am CDT/12:30pm EST and the second game starting at 5:40pm CDT/6:40pm EST.

The Cardinals received a good pitching performance from Andre Pallante on Monday, allowing just three runs across six innings of work, but their offense decided not to get off the plane when they arrived in Cincinnati. A ballpark known for high-scoring affairs, the Cardinals' offense, which has been one of the best in baseball to start the year, mustered just one run in the first inning thanks to two doubles from Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Arenado. The Cardinals' lineup managed just five hits and two walks total on the day, as Nick Martinez held them in check after that first inning, and the bullpen shut things down after his six innings of work.

One encouraging nugget from last night's series opener was how the Cardinals' bullpen held the Reds down in their two innings of work, continuing a trend from their series win over the Milwaukee Brewers, where the bullpen was lights out other than Ryan Helsley's blown save on Saturday. The unit as a whole has struggled this year, ranking in the bottom third in baseball in earned run average, but Helsley's two runs are the only scoring they've let up in their last 11.1 innings of work.

The Cardinals are hoping that trend continues this series, but they also need their lineup to get things back on track after their regression as of late. On the year, they are one of the top ten units in baseball, but over the last week, they've ranked middle of the pack in most offensive categories. With how unpredictable this pitching staff has been, they really need the lineup to show up most days in order to have a chance to win.