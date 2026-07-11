Cardinals vs. Braves rain delay, July 10: Details, updates on when game will start

It's been quite the day already for the St. Louis Cardinals, and unfortunately, rain has decided to add even more to their plate!

The Cardinals Friday Night Baseball matchup against the Atlanta Braves has officially hit a rain delay. For those tuning in on Apple TV or listening on the radio, we'll work to provide updates as soon as they are made available. The Cardinals have had a lot of games impacted by weather this year, so I am sure they are eager to get the tarps off the field and get the game rolling.

Cardinals vs. Braves Rain Delay, 7/10/26: So when will this game start?

No official restart time has been given for the game tonight, but we will provide an updated time when one is made available. If the game resumes, it will be with a 1-2 count on Ozzie Albies in the top of the fourth inning.

The Cardinals took two of three from the Braves in Atlanta last week, but have been in the midst of a rough stretch of baseball since, dropping four of five against the Milwaukee Brewers this week in St. Louis. The Cardinals would love to get a series win heading into the All-Star Break to get things back on track.

Kyle Leahy and Chris Sale are both on the bump today, and both starters have gotten off to strong starts, allowing zero runs over three innings of work each.

In other news, the Cardinals signed rookie JJ Wetherholt to an eight-year extension earlier today, a massive deal that will see the Cardinals star be the face of their new era of baseball under Chaim Bloom. As if that wasn't already big enough news to celebrate, the Cardinals also got to announce that DH/C Ivan Herrera was named to the NL All-Star team as an injury replacement for Dodgers' superstar Shohei Ohtani.

Herrera will join Jordan Walker, Riley O'Brien, and manager Oliver Marmol in Philadelphia for this year's All-Star Game, and many fans are still holding out hope that Wetherholt could join them. He's been incredible in his rookie year so far and is well deserving of an All-Star nod.

Hopefully, they can get the game restarted soon for everyone's sake. It would be a shame for the Cardinals to have to play another doubleheader or move another game to an off day later this year.