Cardinals Sonny Gray offers dark and ominous truth about his time in St. Louis

Sonny Gray came to the St. Louis Cardinals heading into the 2024 season when St. Louis signed the Tennessee native to a three-year, $75 million deal to become the ace of the rotation. While the Cardinals were looking at Gray as a massive piece to push their team to the next level, that has not panned out as they have missed the playoffs each season he has played.

The 2025 season was supposed to be a transition year with Nolan Arenado and other veterans expected to be dealt for cost savings and prospect capital, but after Arenado remained, that transition plan was put on hold. Gray, who has a no-trade clause as a part of his deal, also told the Cardinals he did not want to be traded coming into this year, and even when the team struggled during the first half of the year, he again desired to stay in St. Louis rather than uproot his family in the middle of the year. Now, after the Cardinals were officially eliminated from playoff contention, Gray admits that his view on a trade may have to change.

Sonny Gray admits to being open to a trade away from the Cardinals this offseason

Gray's 4.28 ERA this season is the highest full-season number since his 2018 campaign with the Yankees, but he also set a career-high in starts (35) and tied his career best win total with 14. While his home run rate was also the highest of his career, he also struck out at least 10 batters per nine innings pitched for the second consecutive season and dropped his walk rate to 1.89 per nine, the best of his 13-year career. His fastball velocity dropped to a mediocre 91.7mph, but his performance shows he can still be an effective pitcher, albeit not the ace he was during his prime.

After a solid outing in his last start of the season, John Denton spoke with the 35-year-old about his future with St. Louis. Gray's responses were honest and candid as he said he came to the Cardinals "with the expectation to win," and since that has not happened, and appears to be far away from happening next year, he understands that the organization may not be the best fit for the final year(s) of his career. Next season will be the last he is under contract and will be getting paid a hefty $35 million, much of which the Cardinals will have to eat in a trade if they want anything substantial in return. He then has a $30 million club option, which will almost certainly be declined after the 2026 season.

"I have enjoyed my time [with the Cardinals], and I’ve loved the people, but I came here to win. I signed here two years ago with the expectation of winning and trying to win, and that hasn’t played out that way. But I want to win, and I expect to win." Sonny Gray

Gray mentions that he has been in constant contact with St. Louis decision makers, including Chaim Bloom, and understands that the future for him makes the most sense elsewhere. He went on to say that he does know he can request a trade, but even with a no-trade clause, he does not have total control of where he goes, just where he does not go. The whole interview is worth a read and puts a focus on Gray's competitiveness and desire to win.