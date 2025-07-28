Sonny Gray is reportedly here to stay with the Cardinals for at least the 2025 season

This is the time of year when information is reported, speculation is had, and, of course, plans change as the MLB trade deadline draws near and the market takes shape.

The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly gauged interest from contenders around the league regarding acquiring Sonny Gray in a trade, but according to a new report from a Cardinals insider, it sounds like Gray would like to stay in St. Louis, at least for now.

John Denton of MLB.com posted on X this evening that Sonny Gray recently met with John Mozeliak, something Mozeliak did confirm would happen last week and Gray also confirmed to reporters this week, and that Gray reiterated that he desired to stay in St. Louis for at least the remainder of the 2025 season, per his source.

#STLCards RHP Sonny Gray recently met with POBO John Mozeliak where they discussed trade interest from other teams inquiring about the right-hander's availability, per a source. Gray reiterated his desire to stay in St. Louis -- at least through the 2025 season, per the source. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) July 28, 2025

It sounds like Sonny Gray would like to stay with the Cardinals for now, rather than being traded at this year's deadline

While there has not been any reporting yet that states Gray does wish to be shopped by the Cardinals, it is a bit curious that Gray declined to comment on how his conversation with Mozeliak went when asked this week, but it is now coming out that he told Mozeliak he wanted to stay. This is purely my thoughts, but Gray has been pretty open about his feelings regarding being in St. Louis since he's signed here, so to not comment on a situation publicly when behind closed doors he said he wants to be here would be a bit odd in my book.

According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, any trade of Gray would be financially motivated, giving Chaim Bloom even more flexibility as he takes over baseball operations from Mozeliak this offseason. Gray, who has posted a 4.33 ERA in 21 starts this season, probably won't net the Cardinals much of a return unless they kick in a decent amount of cash to the acquiring team. Gray does have a 3.02 FIP and 26.7 K%, and there are plenty of other signs underneath the hood for Gray that point to better success for him coming.