Cardinals release new Spring Training hats with classic look

Pitchers and catchers finally report to Spring Training soon, meaning the start of the Major League Baseball season is right around the corner. Whether teams call Arizona or Florida home base during the chilly exhibition season, there is always the opportunity to sell more team merchandise with a revamp of their Spring Training gear.

The Cardinals opted to play it safe with their hats despite the organization going through a reset.

As the calendar turns to February, fans are still waiting for the St. Louis Cardinals to make their first major league transaction of the year, but that does not mean there has to be a lack of excitement around the start of the Spring Training season. As players begin their trek toward their facilities, MLB attempts to increase fan engagement as teams release new logos, apparel, and gear for the upcoming season. Most recently, the league announced new designs and styles for each team.

Some teams use the exhibition season to take chances on new spins from their classic looks. For the 2025 season, for example, the Yankees added pinstripes to their hats, while the Mets and Twins used brand-new logos. The Cardinals, however, opted to stay consistent with their red hats and iconic bird on the bat logo. Before fans start to voice their frustration with the team refusing to change their usual way of doing things, most teams are opting to keep their Spring Training hats similar to their previous iterations.

New for all hats this year is an updated patch showing the home state of the teams' training facilities. As the Cardinals gear up for their final year at their shared facility with the Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium, the team's hats will display a white patch with "FL" to reference their home in Jupiter, Florida.

Despite the year being viewed as an organizational reset, it is tough to hide the growing excitement toward another season of Cardinal baseball. Pitchers and catchers officially report on February 12, with the first full-team workout scheduled for February 16. The exhibition game schedule begins with the Cardinals and Marlins' first of eight meetings on February 22.