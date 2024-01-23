St. Louis Cardinals 2024 Spring Training first workouts have been announced
MLB has announced the schedules for the Grapefruit League and Cactus League workouts as spring training looms ahead
By Mason Keith
As the 2024 MLB off-season is coming to a close, baseball fans are highly anticipating the return of baseball with Spring Training starting in less than a month. Rosters have been restructured with many new faces set to debut for their new teams. Fans are eager to tune into MLB Network and refresh their X accounts to take in as much content as possible. As the media is gearing up for Spring Training coverage, we now have official dates set for the first workouts.
The St. Louis Cardinals will have pitchers and catchers report on Wednesday, February 14th. Most fans will be tapped in with the newly acquired pitchers Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, Andrew Kittredge, and Nick Robertson. The pitching staff has the most to prove in 2024 and will be watched with immense pressure from fans and management. The bullpen can still use room for improvements but will be highly competitive from within the organization as it currently stands. Catching duties will also be observed heavily with Willson Contreras presumed to be taking over full-time catching duties. The absence of Andrew Knizner will be noticed, with the expectations of Ivan Herrera taking the next step into becoming a regular fit on the 26-man roster.
Full squad workouts will take place on Monday, February 19th. Many question marks are going into this season with the current roster. Brendan Donovan says he is ready to go for Spring Training, while Tommy Edman is TBD with his recovery along with his contract negotiations. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado will be motivated to be stars again in the league and to set a new tone for this team going forward. Dylan Carlson will be given much playing time out of the gate with Edman's situation and also Tyler O'Neill being traded away. This might be the last chance for Carlson to prove himself as a starting outfielder and save himself from the trading block. Masyn Winn will be given a whole month of MLB playing speed to become more comfortable before being the Opening Day shortstop. Jordan Walker has bulked up and is ready to show off his athleticism and power at a consistent rate going forward.
The Cardinals will start their exhibition play with two games on Saturday, February 24th. They have a split-squad game versus the Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium starting at 1:05 EST. They have a separate split squad game versus the Mets at 1:10 pm EST. Radio and TV broadcasts have not been announced yet but are expected in the coming weeks. Further updates can be viewed at cardinals.com.
After what happened in 2023, the Cardinals are more than ready to turn the page over to 2024. The owners and front office do not want to relive what just happened and are set on returning the prestigious franchise back to its winning ways. The roster is highly motivated and ready to put in the work this spring. Fans are ready to see if the team had a fluke year, or if they will repeat disappointment leading to a deeper problem from within the organization. Baseball is around the corner, and we all are so ready for it.