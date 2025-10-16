Cardinals legend Yadier Molina makes huge announcement regarding future in coaching

For years, St. Louis Cardinals fans have been eager to see if legendary catcher Yadier Molina would take on a role on Oliver Marmol's coaching staff or perhaps even succeed him as their manager. Now, we finally have movement on his future in the sport when it comes to managing or coaching.

Molina announced on his Instagram today that he is officially ready to become a manager or join a Major League coaching staff for this upcoming season. With multiple managerial openings across the game still open, Molina will likely explore those options, but this announcement does leave the door open for him to join the Cardinals' coaching staff for 2026.

Yadier Molina is planning on managing or coaching in Major League Baseball in 2026.

Molina appeared in the Cardinals' dugout during a few different series last year, dipping his toe into the water of Major League coaching after managing in the Dominican Winter League last year and becoming the manager of Team Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic in 2023.

We have known for years now that Molina wants to manage someday and is open to being a coach, but he has been pushing the timeline back so he could spend time with his family. While most believed he was looking to jump into the role this offseason, it still remained unclear, and now we have official confirmation from Molina himself that he is going to be coaching or managing in 2026.

The Cardinals and this fanbase would love to see Molina jump onto Marmol's coaching staff this year, and he has reportedly already had discussions with the club on a role. Molina would be a huge help in pushing this young team forward during Chaim Bloom's first year running the team, and with Ivan Herrera's critical year of trying to stick behind the plate coming up, Molina is the perfect mentor for him.

Albert Pujols has also been very vocal about his intentions to manage in 2026, as he is seen as the favorite to become the Los Angeles Angels' manager but is also receiving interest from the Baltimore Orioles.