Cardinals legend Yadier Molina in talks to join manager Oli Marmol's staff as a coach

Major League Baseball's coaching carousel is already spinning at full speed. Managing jobs throughout baseball are opening up, and several are being filled rapidly. Skip Schumaker is pivoting from a front office role to a manager's gig for the Texas Rangers, and Albert Pujols is rumored to be a top candidate for the Los Angeles Angels' skipper position.

Despite all of these managerial openings, Oliver Marmol will remain manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. This comes to the chagrin of fans, who have grown weary of a "rinse-and-repeat" approach that has led to three straight seasons without a postseason berth. Marmol has a 325-323 record as a manager and only one playoff appearance to show for.

Fans have been clamoring for changes at the helm following newly minted President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom, but Bloom isn't going to replace Marmol, at least not yet. The bulk of Marmol's staff will stay, confirmed Bloom. That won't stop him from expanding Marmol's coaching staff, though, and we may be seeing the first member of the expanded coaching group very soon.

Yadier Molina is in talks to rejoin the St. Louis Cardinals as a coach for the 2026 season.

Molina made two separate guest appearances for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025: once in a three-game weekend series against the Chicago Cubs and another series later in the year against the San Francisco Giants. He brought out lineup cards, provided guidance and tips to the club's catchers, and brought a bit of vibrancy to the dugout and stadium. However, he made it clear at the time that it was still Oli Marmol's club.

According to reports, Molina is now in talks to join the Cardinals as a full-time coach for the 2026 season.

In a story published on el Vocero, a publication out of Puerto Rico, Molina could rejoin the team next season as a member of Marmol's coaching staff. "Right now, we're in contact with St. Louis to coach the Cardinals and help Mármol. He's still the manager, but I'd be there by his side. Nothing is concrete yet, but we're working on it," Molina told EL VOCERO , without specifying the exact role he would play.

Molina has his sights set on being a manager in MLB someday, but he wants to start his coaching career off in an auxiliary role with his former club. He has already garnered ample coaching experience in various winter leagues and the World Baseball Classic, a role which he'll return to in 2026 for Puerto Rico.

While Molina's specific role isn't clear, a spot will certainly be made for the nine-time Gold Glove catcher. Bench coach Daniel Descalso may be plucked to manage for another team, perhaps his hometown San Francisco Giants. Molina could backfill that role and get his managerial chops with the Cardinals. Molina could also be simply an area coach for the catchers or pitchers. Regardless, his presence on the bench will be a benefit to all players and coaches on the team.

In a recent chat for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Derrick Goold speculated a coaching job could be in the cards for Molina prior to managing a team of his own. That appears to be coming true with the only club he played for as a professional.

Molina's return to the dugout and the Cardinals isn't confirmed as of yet, but all signs are pointing towards the 10-time All-Star's presence on Oliver Marmol's coaching staff. Could this be a test run for where Molina will manage in the future? We'll have to wait and see.