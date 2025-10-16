Surprise team interested in hiring Cardinals legend Albert Pujols for manager gig

A new team is showing interest in St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols to take on the role of manager. Add the Baltimore Orioles to the list of teams looking to give Pujols his first MLB managerial job.

According to Alden Gonzalez and Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Orioles have yet to interview Pujols formally, but they are expected to do so as they seek a replacement for Brandon Hyde, who was fired in early 2025. Tony Mansolino, who took over as interim manager in May, is among the candidates for the full-time position.

Orioles President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias was a scout for the Cardinals in the early 2000s, as Pujols was rising through the Cardinals system. And Pujols was teammates with Matt Holliday, whose son Jackson is the top player in the Orioles system.

It seems like a fun fit, as Pujols could have a significant influence over a team with several talented young players, including Holliday, Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, Coby Mayo, and Samuel Basallo. Former Cardinals Tyler O'Neill and Dylan Carlson played for the Orioles in 2024. Carlson is arbitration-eligible this season and is a free agent in 2027. O'Neill is signed through 2027 with the Orioles on a three-year contract worth $49.5 million.

Pujols is believed to be a top contender for the Los Angeles Angels managerial position after reportedly giving a positive interview. A decision has not yet been made regarding the position by Angels owner Arte Moreno and president John Carpino. Torii Hunter is also a candidate for the position.

There are several other managerial openings this offseason, including the Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, Colorado Rockies, and Minnesota Twins.

Pujols has the love of Cardinal fans after his magical 2022 season with the team, in which he eclipsed the 700 career total home run mark to earn 703 for his career. While Cardinals fans would love to see Pujols manage the team, Oli Marmol is set as the team's skipper. It would be beneficial for Pujols to gain experience in a managerial position with another team before considering a job with the Cardinals.

Pujols has a couple of intriuging options so far. Hopefully, he's drawn to the best choice for himself.