Cardinals latest signing may have a major impact on their roster soon

For a team trying to decide if they are retooling or making an attempt to compete for 2025, they have many questions ahead of them. The St. Louis Cardinals are currently in this predicament and will wait until the very last moment to decide which direction they will take. In the meantime, they are staying true to their platform season format with the roster and letting the young players seize the opportunity every game. But the team still has to consider depth moves to remain a relevant product on the field.

Tyler Matzek may become a major part of the Cardinals bullpen soon

John Mozeliak did just that by signing veteran reliever and 2021 World Series Champion Tyler Matzek to a minor league contract. Matzek, who was DFA'd by the New York Yankees in May, is trying to regain his potential as a legit late-inning threat coming out of the bullpen. He has not been his dominant self since the 2021 postseason, but we know he has reached this level of pitching before. In only 6.1 IP with the Yankees in 2025, Matzek posted a 4.26 ERA and a 2.526 WHIP, which is all you need to know for him being DFA'd.

But promise lies in his FIP, which is at 3.23, which is good for a depth piece. The K rate is not at his apex level in 2025, but is still at a respectable 9.9 per 9 innings. If you are looking for more under-the-hood metrics, do not look at his Baseball Savant page, as it will lead you to believe he is another dumpster dive move by the organization. But he has the potential to be moved into a certain role given the upcoming trade deadline.

Matzek, being a left-handed reliever with much experience in the late innings, has given the Cardinals a replacement option come the trade deadline. If the Cardinals decide to deal All-Star closer Ryan Helsley for a prospect package, Matzek can work with Phil Maton with slamming the door in the later innings. Many fans would expect a primary closer going forward, but a duo committee working with batter splits could work well between Matzek and Maton.

The other option is for Matzek to replace other fellow lefty Steven Matz in the stopgap role within the bullpen. Matz, who is in the last year of his four-year, $44 million contract in St. Louis, is the main trade piece for the Cardinals heading into July. He has experience as a starter and reliever, being effective in both roles. Many contending teams would be after a pitcher like this, and the Cardinals have to act on the opportunity. If he is dealt, Matzek fits perfectly in the bullpen role left behind by Matz.