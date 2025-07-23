Cardinals injury news: Masyn Winn's knee "jacked up," Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbaar

The St. Louis Cardinals appear to have finally settled on their trade deadline plan and look to accept the fact that they are more likely to subtract than add to their current roster. That plan could also revolve around the health of three of their offensive players, all of whom were expected to play major roles on a competitive Cardinals team this season.

Shortstop Masyn Winn admits his knee is "jacked up."

After last night's latest embarrassing loss at the hands of the Colorado Rockies that saw Erick Fedde struggle once again, shortstop Masyn Winn disclosed that he has been fighting a knee injury since before the All-Star break. In his postgame interview with FanDuel Sports Midwest, Winn noted that his knee is "jacked up" and that it is "not okay." He also noted that they have been working on rehabbing the injured joint and that he had even received an injection before the break.

Unfortunately, Winn felt that the injection did not do much but still feels that he needs to play every day. He said he could not afford to miss more games after already being hurt earlier this year and being placed on the injured list due to a bad back. Winn also missed games due to a sore ankle.

ICYMI: Last night Masyn Winn shared an update regarding the state of his knee.#ForTheLou pic.twitter.com/o7jwrtXYuQ — FanDuel Sports Network Midwest (@FanDuelSN_MW) July 23, 2025

Nolan Gorman appears closer to a return than Lars Nootbaar.

Earlier in the week, Cardinals reporter John Denton provided brief updates on two of their lefty hitters. Nolan Gorman has been on the injured list thanks to a balky back, an issue that has hampered him before. This is the second time this season he has been on the shelf, the first due to a hamstring issue, but last season, the slugging second baseman missed time because of the back. He even looked to his diet to work past the issue, changing the frequency in which he ate popcorn while also switching brands. The switch in snack foods allowed him to trim down while also saying that was the best his back had felt in years.

Denton noted that Gorman received an injection on Monday, and he appears ready to progress to heavier baseball activities while getting ready for a return. It is not yet known if he will have to go on a rehab assignment but that should be expected after being out since July 13. The Cardinals could take a similar route they did with Jordan Walker and leave Gorman on a rehab assignment to get his timing down while making sure his back is fully recovered.

Outfielder Lars Nootbaar, on the other hand, does not seem to be taking well to the rest and rehab for his injury. Nootbaar went to the injured list along with Gorman but had been fighting side discomfort for a few days prior. When he was formally placed on the IL, it was announced that he had a left costochondral sprain, which means that some of the cartilage that connects his ribs to his breastbone sustained some separation or inflammation. Denton noted that Nootbaar is unable to swing without pain and therefore has no timetable for a return.

#STLCards President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said LF Lars Nootbaar still can't swing without experiencing pain in his left side. He said 2B/3B Nolan Gorman -- who received an injection in his ailing back on Monday -- is closer to returning. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) July 21, 2025

Neither of these two players had been specifically mentioned in trade rumors, but it was fair to wonder if there was interest around the league. Now, with about a week to the deadline and minimal time to prove their health, it seems more likely than not that they will be staying put in St. Louis for the remainder of this season.