Cardinals send Masyn Winn to injured list, activate high-upside slugger

The St. Louis Cardinals announced prior to their game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday afternoon that shortstop Masyn Winn would go to the Injured list and infielder Nolan Gorman would be activated from the IL. No additional moves were made.

Winn left Friday's game in the second inning due to back spasms. Thomas Saggese, who started the game at second, moved to shortstop, and catcher Pedro Pages filled in at second base following Winn's removal from the game.

After the game, Masyn Winn was adamant that he would not go to the IL; however, Winn did say he would probably miss "a couple of games." He also emphatically stated, "I told (trainers) that I'm not going on the IL." Alas, to the IL he goes.

Winn experienced back pain last year, and he played in 150 games for some reprieve from time to time. The plan, at least according to manager Oliver Marmol, for Winn this year was to play him every day. This was an unrealistic goal for a player who experienced nagging pain as a rookie and who plays the toughest defensive position in baseball.

It's a shame that Masyn Winn is headed to the IL right now, as he was beginning to heat up following a cold start to the year. The Cardinals are also without catcher Ivan Herrera, and first baseman Willson Contreras is in the middle of one of the worst slumps of his career.

Meanwhile, second baseman Nolan Gorman has been activated from the Injured List. Gorman had only logged nine plate appearances in two games before he injured his right hamstring, but he made the most of his limited opportunities. Gorman registered four hits and a walk to just one strikeout in his brief stint to start the year. He had two extra-base hits, too, one of which being a home run. It was refreshing to see Gorman start the year off well after a tough 2024 and a meager Spring Training showing.

For the time being, Thomas Saggese will be the club's starting shortstop with Brendan Donovan remaining at the keystone position. Nolan Gorman will get some time in at second base and designated hitter, the original plan for the 24-year-old slugger.

The Cardinals will surely miss Masyn Winn's defense while he's out, but Thomas Saggese should do just fine holding down the fort in Winn's absence. This move still leaves the Cardinals without a true backup shortstop. Brendan Donovan can play there, but as the club discovered last night, playing your utility man as a designated hitter complicates things tremendously. Now, even more pressure is put on Donovan than before.

The Cardinals are entering a difficult part of their schedule, as they'll have 12 more games without a day off, and they go head-to-head with the Houston Astros, New York Mets, and Atlanta Braves. Hopefully, Masyn Winn's back can get better soon. Without their defensive stalwart to pair with Nolan Arenado on the left side, the Cardinals may fall victim to their own pitch-to-contact group of pitchers.