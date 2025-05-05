St. Louis Cardinals' Masyn Winn goes down with left ankle sprain

Masyn Winn took a few games off early in 2024 to stave off some back pains he was feeling. This year, the hope was that the St. Louis Cardinals' 23-year-old shortstop of the present and future could play as many games as possible. However, he could be looking at his second stint on the injured list in as little as one month.

#STLCards SS Masyn Winn left the game in the fifth inning with a left ankle sprain. Winn twisted his ankle in the third inning when he tripped over third base while deftly avoiding a collision with #Mets third baseman Mark Vientos. — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) May 4, 2025

Masyn Winn left Sunday night's game against the New York Mets early after injuring his left ankle. Winn tripped while rounding third base in the third inning. While he did stay in the game and score on a Willson Contreras single and subsequently play defense in the top of the fourth inning, Winn was pulled prior to the fifth inning.

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn once again leaves a game early due to an injury.

Should Masyn Winn go on the IL, this would be the second time he's missed significant time in 2025. Winn went on the IL on April 12th due to nagging back pain. It was a shame that he went on the IL at that point, as he was starting to turn the corner offensively at that point. Nolan Gorman was activated following Winn's placement on the IL.

Winn attributed his back pain to the cold weather early in the year, saying “You know, early in the year, when it’s cold out, I think pitchers have the advantage, because it just sucks hitting when it’s cold, but we’ve got to go out there and fight. But yeah, with warm weather, I feel like I thrive in that a lot more.”

Winn was reactivated exactly 10 days later, and outfielder Michael Siani was demoted to Triple-A Memphis. Since April 22nd, Winn has slashed .333/.390/.611 with two home runs, two stolen bases, and five runs driven in. He's been the Cardinals' best hitter over the last two weeks. Once again, Winn is going on the IL at the wrong time.

The Cardinals recently recalled shortstop/center fielder Jose Barrero, and Barrero will likely get the bulk of playing time at shortstop for the time being. However, if the Cardinals recall infielder Thomas Saggese, who has already played some time in the majors this year, Saggese could get the nod at short while Winn is out.

Saggese slashed .341/.364/.512 in only 14 games in the majors this year. While his defense was a bit stodgy at times, he began settling in right before he was sent back down to Memphis.

Winn's injury will definitely set both the shortstop and the team back slightly. His defense has been superb all year, and his bat was starting to come around after a cold start to the year.