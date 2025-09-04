Cardinals Injury News: Burleson, Arenado joins team, Donovan update, Riley O’Brien

The St. Louis Cardinals continue to navigate a stretch of key injuries as the calendar turns to September, with several regular contributors working toward returns.

Alec Burleson

The outfielder is currently on the 10-day injured list with a right wrist issue, but he has shown encouraging signs in his recovery. After receiving an anti-inflammatory injection, the discomfort in his wrist has eased. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Burleson is expected to resume batting practice in the coming days. His timeline for activation remains unclear, but the Cardinals are optimistic about his progress.

Riley O’Brien

The reliever, sidelined with a shoulder concern, has possibly avoided an immediate trip to the 15-day IL. He was cleared to play catch earlier this week and will continue to be evaluated daily, per Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. O'Brien has been one of the Cardinals' best relievers this year and it would be a massive boost to have him available again soon.

Nolan Arenado

The third baseman went on the 10-day IL due to a right shoulder injury. He has joined the team again in St. Louis this week after rehabbing at the Cardinals' spring training facility in Florida. Further testing and evaluation are set to be done on Thursday, specifically a right shoulder examination. According to John Denton of MLB.com. Depending on how that testing goes, Arenado could go on a rehab assignment in an attempt to make a return to the Cardinals' lineup before the end of the 2025 season. If not, he may have played his final game with the club.

Brendan Donovan

The infielder Donovan, also on the 10-day IL with a groin injury, took a step forward in his recovery. He completed a full workout on Monday and is expected to repeat the routine on Tuesday, according to MLB.com. Donovan's possible return to action would provide much-needed versatility to the Cardinals’ infield.

Ultimately, the Cardinals have several regulars working their way back at various stages, and the timeliness of when each returns could play a role in shaping how the Redbirds will close their tumultuous 2025 season.