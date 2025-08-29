Cardinals Injury News: Victor Scott rehab, Nolan Arenado check in, Brendan Donovan

The St. Louis Cardinals have been without the services of Victor Scott II, Brendan Donovan, and Nolan Arenado for much of August and have updated the status on all three of them with varying degrees of positivity.

Victor Scott II readying for rehab assignment

Victor Scott hit the injured list in mid-August after he collided with the wall and ended up with an ankle sprain. His injury created the opportunity for Nathan Church to make his major league debut with at least semi-regular playing time. In Scott's absence, Church has played a solid center field while displaying a completely different hitting profile than he showed in Memphis. The rookie has struck out six times in 24 at-bats without drawing a walk at the big league level after he only went down on strikes 9.6% of the time in Triple-A and walked at a near-equal rate.

For the Scott update, John Denton said that the center fielder traveled to Springfield to go through a pregame warmup today. If he responds well, the plan is for Scott to be in the Double-A starting lineup tomorrow evening. Denton also notes that a return to the big league team could come on Monday, assuming Scott remains healthy and the Cardinals like his at-bats. Rosters expand on Monday, so they would not have to make any additional moves to get him back up to the major league squad.

Nolan Arenado back in St. Louis for check up

At the time of his injury placement, it was fair to wonder if Nolan Arenado had played his last game as a St. Louis Cardinal. However, an update last week stated that Arenado planned to return to St. Louis this season as long as his shoulder rehab allowed him to. Even if he does make it back this year, the Cardinals are more than likely to find a way to part ways with the third baseman in the offseason.

In another Denton update, he noted that Arenado will head back to St. Louis after rehabbing in Jupiter to meet with team doctors. The results of those checkups will determine the Cardinals' next steps for his return to action. If he clears with minimal concern, a rehab assignment could be in the near future for Arenado.

Brendan Donovan remains without a timetable to return

In a mid-game check-in with Jim Hayes, the Cat provided at least some news regarding utilityman Brendan Donovan, but the timeline for his return remains unclear. Donovan's injury issues began with his toe, but things got progressively worse and spread to his groin.

Hayes said that Donovan has progressed to some straight-line running and some hitting of off "overhand pitching." The reporter was quick to note, though, that Donovan said they have to be careful because he still has some soreness. The update finished with Hayes saying that the Heart and Hustle Award winner "sees some light at the end of the tunnel" and that progress has been slow and steady.