Cardinals could go international to fill hot corner hole

The St. Louis Cardinals have performed above all expectations so far into the 2026 season and have been doing so with every player on their team contributing in some way. If the pitching is off, the hitting has picked up the slack and vice versa. Unfortunately, there have been times where both sides have struggled, and fans have started to see consistency in where those shortcomings are. After clearing up spots around the infield, the Cardinals may look to Japan to take a step forward at third base.

Chaim Bloom was finally able to find a taker for Nolan Arenado this winter, and despite the third baseman's solid season with Arizona thus far, it was clearly time for the end of Arenado's tenure in St. Louis, as he hit just 28 homers over his past two seasons with the club. He also saw his normally elite defense falter to just simply average, and Bloom made the decision that he was no longer worth the price of his contract as the team needed to go a different direction. The deal, which gave the Cardinals lottery ticket prospect Jack Martinez, was mostly about salary relief and clearing up innings for others on the roster.

The others include polarizing piece Nolan Gorman, newly promoted Bryan Torres, free agent addition and currently injured Ramon Urias, disappointing prospect Thomas Saggese, utility man turned outfielder Jose Fermin, and non-roster masher Blaze Jordan. So far, the job has been Gorman's the majority of days as he finally got the consistent playing time that his 1500 career plate appearances did not provide before this year. I was beyond excited to see Gorm get his run(way), understanding that the strikeouts will remain a problem but he could provide some pop the Cardinals have not seen at the hot corner since Arenado's 2021-22 seasons when he combined to hit 64 homers.

Nolan Gorman has not yet secured the third base spot for the future

What Gorman has showed us with his extended run at third is that he may just be the guy we have seen every year in his career to this point: a streaky power hitter whose hot streaks are next level but whose cold streaks would make penguins freeze. That has been the case so far, as he is pretty much on pace to match each of the previous two years of production, albeit with a slightly lower strikeout rate and much improved defense. Through 47 games, Gorm is hitting .228/.313/.367 with six homers and 25 RBIs, good for a 93 wRC+, which ranks him 15th among third basemen with at least 150 plate appearances.

By those measures, Gorman is basically the definition of a league-average player and not the one that would add much needed thump to the lineup. Assuming he stays at his current pace, the Cardinals would do well to upgrade the position to someone with more consistency with the bat to help alleviate the pressure from the loaded top half of the order. The options range from Jordan at the minor league level to major league free agents next offseason, but a new name in a new market emerged that the Cardinals have shown interest in.

Scouts from 10 MLB teams — including the Dodgers, Cubs, Yankees, Cardinals, Mets, Angels, Diamondbacks, Reds, Tigers, and Rangers — were reportedly in attendance at Koshien Stadium to watch 3B Teruaki Sato last night, but the game was rained out.https://t.co/yYXQjwEoCS — Yakyu Cosmopolitan (@yakyucosmo) May 22, 2026

Teruaki Sato is a 27-year-old offensive star in the Japanese Nippon Pro Baseball league and is drawing the attention of major league scouts. The third baseman is off to an absolutely scorching start to the 2026 campaign, hitting .372 with 12 homers through 43 games and is just one year removed from popping 40 home runs and driving in 102. For the NPB, his strikeout rate is high and his walk rate is low, but the rest of his offense offers projectable traits.

The defense is questionable, as Sato has already equaled his error total (six) from last year in just one-third of the games played this season. He did spend some time in the outfield in years past, but the reports on his fielding are incomplete. Most teams will be able to look past his defensive woes if he brings his power stick stateside, but the DH spot also opens up more possibilities to take advantage of his best tool.

If Sato wishes to come to America, there will be no shortage of suitors, as the Cardinals look to be joined by nine other teams showing interest. Because Sato is still under contract for the Hanshin Tigers, the third baseman would be subject to the MLB posting rules, which could actually give St. Louis a better chance of landing Sato than if he were just a free agent. Chaim Bloom will still have to compete with the larger markets in that case, but it does level the playing field just a bit for the new POBO to make his first big free agent splash.