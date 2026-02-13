Cardinals catcher's World Baseball Classic absence could be a veiled blessing

The World Baseball Classic is on deck, and a few members of the St. Louis Cardinals are preparing to represent various nations as they duke it out for international baseball supremacy. One of the higher-profile members of the Cardinals, however, appears to have been forced out of the event because of insurance issues stemming from his offseason elbow surgery.

Ivan Herrera is unlikely to play in the World Baseball Classic, which could be to the Cardinals' and his benefit.

Herrera has already expressed his disappointment about the situation, and his absence from the World Baseball Classic would be a blow to Team Panama, but the Cardinals may secretly be pleased that their prized young catcher will be around for a full spring training.

Injuries are a recurring concern for players at the World Baseball Classic, who have minimal time to ramp up before being forced to go all out. When compared with the much slower and less stressful atmosphere of spring training, it's not surprising that participating in the tournament is a risky proposition. Edwin Diaz, Jose Altuve and the Cardinals' own Adam Wainwright all sustained injuries during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, and as a catcher, Herrera is even more susceptible to bumps and bruises given the rigor of the position.

If there's one trait that Herrera has shown the Cardinals and their fans he can excel at, it's hitting a baseball. He held a statline of .284/.373/.464 in 2025 and smacked 19 round-trippers. His defense has lagged far behind, especially his throwing arm, but the surgery that is preventing him from attending the World Baseball Classic could ultimately turn his career around. Fans have been hopeful in the past about an improvement in Herrera's ability to keep runners honest after he went to Driveline after the 2024 season in an effort to strengthen his arm. However, it failed to produce tangible results, and he was removed from catching duties following his return from injury in July.

Helping Herrera develop behind the plate should be top of mind for the Cardinals, and with former Cardinals iron-man catcher Yadier Molina expected to appear in spring training for the Cardinals after he finishes managing Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, Herrera will have the opportunity to learn from one of the greatest defensive catchers of all time.

Herrera's strong bat should keep him employed in the league for a long while, so he should have plenty more opportunities to suit up for his homeland in future World Baseball Classics. But right now, the best situation for the Cardinals and Herrera is for the 25-year-old to forgo the tournament and focus on preserving his health while working on his defensive game.