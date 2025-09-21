Cardinals star set to have surprise offseason surgery to fix biggest woe

The St. Louis Cardinals will have another key player undergo offseason surgery this winter.

A couple of weeks ago, it was announced that shortstop Masyn Winn would have surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Winn had the procedure this past week, and he'll begin his recovery. According to reports, Winn still expects to have a normal offseason; he'll be ready to go come spring training.

According to Jim Hayes, there will be another position player undergoing surgery this winter.

St. Louis Cardinals Ivan Herrera to have offseason surgery on his elbow.

Ivan Herrera will have elbow surgery after the season to hopefully prepare him for full-time catching duties next year, something he, future President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom, and manager Oli Marmol all agree on.

Ivan Herrera plans to have elbow surgery after the season to prepare to return to catching duties. He says he’s had an elbow issue for a couple of seasons, that prevented him from getting his arm in the proper position to make throws to second base. #STLCards — Jim Hayes (@RegionalTVCat) September 21, 2025

Herrera stated that he had been experiencing pain in his elbow for the last two years, and it has impacted his ability to be a strong defender behind the plate. It prevented him from getting his arm in the ideal position to make strong throws to second base.

A quick look at his defensive metrics would support this feeling by Herrera. Herrera's average velocity on his throws hit 79.9 MPH in 2023 and 81 MPH in 2024. It has fallen dramatically this year to just 78.3 MPH. His exchange speed has increased from 0.67 seconds in 2023 and 2024 to 0.63 seconds this year.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Herrera will prepare this offseason to make a return behind the plate. He has logged only 101 innings at catcher this year, a significant drop from the 469.2 he saw last year.

The primary reason for Herrera's removal from catching duties would be injury-related. Ivan Herrera had two separate stints on the IL this year: one in April due to a bone bruise in his left knee. He sustained the injury while running the bases in the first game of a doubleheader against the Boston Red Sox. Herrera's second injury came on June 20th when imaging revealed a Grade 2 hamstring strain. He was out for several weeks following that injury.

Lower-body injuries are common for catchers, and Herrera's injuries could have been a result of crouching behind the plate for hours a day. The club decided to shift him to designated hitter duties — and the occasional appearance in left field — to help keep him healthy.

Ivan Herrera has been one of the best hitters on the team this year. His 131 wRC+ and .812 OPS are the best on the team this year. He also hit his 17th home run of the season on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Putting Herrera behind the plate allows the Cardinals to keep his bat in the lineup, and it will raise his value for the team.

"Oh, baby!"



Iván Herrera launches a 2-run bomb! 💣 pic.twitter.com/9gzjqqCQo1 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 21, 2025

Moving Herrera back behind the plate will also free up playing time for several other players. Nolan Gorman can be the team's primary designated hitter, Brendan Donovan can play second base, Thomas Saggese can play third base, and Alec Burleson can play in the corner outfield full-time. This move also opens up significant playing time for top prospect JJ Wetherholt next year. This also bumps Pedro Pages, who has a 79 wRC+, out of primary catching duties.

Having three glove-first players who provided below-average offense in Pages, Masyn Winn, and Victor Scott II up the middle made for a lackluster bottom third of the lineup.

The organization's transparency regarding offseason procedures this year is a welcome change from previous years. Former St. Louis Cardinals' utility man Tommy Edman underwent arthroscopic surgery on his wrist in October 2023. The surgery was reported initially, but Edman's recovery was quite secret, and his late start (and eventual trade) in 2024 frustrated fans significantly.

Offseason trades will dictate most of the roster for 2026, but Ivan Herrera moving back behind the plate will increase his value for the team. If Ivan Herrera can get healthy this offseason and improve his arm strength, he has the chance to be a strong catcher for the Cardinals in the near future.