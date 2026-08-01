Cardinals' Albert Pujols used hot yoga to win a championship in St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the midst of a series opener against the Blue Jays in Toronto.

In game one, pitching has been all the rage. Cy Young candidate Dylan Cease has been twirling it for the Jays, and Kyle Leahy has matched his every move.

Leahy, at the time of press, continues his great work for the Cardinals over the past month or so.

However, in such a tight game, ahead of what’s sure to be an eventful trade deadline, Cardinals on-field reporter Dani Wexelman stole the show.

Wexelman is in her debut season with the Redbirds and has been nothing but a pro. Tonight, she shared a story from over a decade ago involving hot yoga and a Cardinal legend.

Dani Wexelman did hot yoga with Cardinal legend Albert Pujols

Chip Caray and Brad Thompson, off on another one of their intriguing verbal tangents, discussed the meaning behind Cease’s number 84.

According to Chip, he dons it because there are 84 different poses in the specific kind of yoga that Cease does.

Brad replied and asked if Chip knew from experience, which got a sly chuckle and a ‘Look at me!’ from the Cardinals’ announcer.

“I think ‘Yogis’ come in all shapes and sizes, Chip,” said Brad.

Then, Wexelman chimed in.

“Guys, I’ve got one yoga story for you; I think you’ll like it,” she said.

“So I was back in St. Louis, during Christmas time probably a decade ago, and I went to a hot yoga class. In there, it’s 100+ degrees; you’re supposed to hydrate all day, it’s really tough. It’s disgusting to be in there. …

“The poses are difficult. I don’t know if either of you have done it. I’m gonna go ahead and guess, no. But I look to my left, and we’re in standing tree pose. Your arms are above your head, and you’ve got one of your legs propped on the other, and I see Albert Pujols in my class!”

Dani couldn’t help but hold in her laugh at the tail end of her story. Surely the image of The Machine hitting the ‘standing tree pose’ is enough to make almost anyone smile.

“Mr. Pujols was NAILING the standing tree pose in hot yoga,” she continued. “I don’t think anyone in the class knew it was him except for me; they left him alone. It was incredible, and that’s my yoga story.”

Judging by Dani’s timeline, Pujols would’ve been getting his hot yoga on in December of 2006.

That season, the fearsome Cardinal slugger mashed a career-high 49 home runs, drove in 137, finished second in MVP voting, and, most importantly, brought home a championship to St. Louis.

Dani’s story teaches Cardinal fans three things: 1: She’s awesome. 2: Albert was a machine on the mat, too. 3: Hot yoga won the Cardinals a World Series.