Barstool College Football analyst gives awful take on the Cardinals and Jordan Walker

Jordan Walker was perhaps the most unexpected winner prior to the 2026 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby. He is in the middle his first positive-WAR season since debuting nearly four years ago, and he wasn't a major name in the game. He certainly is now, and he's experiencing some hate for his performance.

The bulk of those who follow Major League Baseball are overjoyed that Walker won the Derby. His family's reaction paired with his wild career path up to this point made him a likeable winner this year even though Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber were playing in their home stadium.

While some are sticking to cheating narratives, others are simply complaining that Jordan Walker wasn't worthy to win. Brandon Walker, who almost exclusively covers College Football for Barstool, is taking an entirely different approach.

Brandon Walker of Barstool goes on a clueless rant against Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals fans.

"You know why I hate the Cardinals? Because Cardinals fans are full of shit..."



- @BFW doesn't like the St. Louis Cardinals because the fans pretend like they're the best fans in baseball pic.twitter.com/Ch0XqWPUde — Mostly Sports With Mark Titus & Brandon Walker (@mostlysports) July 14, 2026

The bulk of Brandon Walker's rant was against the St. Louis Cardinals' fans, and those fans took to social media to call him out.

"You know why I hate the Cardinals?" said Walker on his Mostly Sports with Mark Titus and Brandon Walker show, "Because Cardinals fans are full of s***.

"They want you to know they're the best fans in baseball," continued Walker. "If you have to tell people you're the best fans in the sport, you're not the best fans in the sport."

Now, I'm personally not a huge proponent of the BFIB moniker that Cardinals fans have laid claim to, but it's a valid nickname. Few other franchises can boast a more rabid and knowledgeable fanbase than the Cardinals. In fact, Cardinals fans received this nickname from other baseball fans; it wasn't a self-given nickname.

Walker goes on to call the Cardinals "boring," saying their stadium, uniforms, and organization as a whole is boring. While the organization has been stale of late, it's hardly boring. Consistently great might be a better phrase.

In regard to the uniforms being boring, several people would strongly disagree with Brandon's take. Just Baseball, Bleacher Report, and the players themselves voted the Cardinals uniform slate as a top-five set in all of baseball.

Brandon Walker calling Busch Stadium boring proves he's out of touch with baseball. Busch Stadium is consistently ranked as a top-15 stadium in the sport. It's a classic stadium with modern amenities that will stand the test of time in baseball.

Walker is a self-reported Atlanta Braves fan, so his hatred of the Cardinals is a bit understandable. He also pushed for Walker to play for the Braves or the Milwaukee Brewers.

He did finally admit that the Cardinals have been one of the most consistent organizations in his lifetime and a top-five organization.

The Cardinals once again receiving national hate proves that they're back to being relevant once again. Jordan Walker himself said that people don't boo nobodies. The Cardinals and their players are getting booed throughout baseball, and that's a good sign for the rebuilding team.

Perhaps Brandon Walker should stick to College Football instead of commenting on baseball.