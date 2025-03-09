Analyzing the Cardinals' bullpen options at this point in spring training

The St. Louis Cardinals ended last season with their bullpen being one of the strongest parts of their team, and it looks like that may be the story again during the 2025 campaign. As is the case with many teams around the league, the Cardinals came to Jupiter with multiple pitchers in defined roles, while others are fighting for a spot to fill the middle innings or long relief roles.

Closer Ryan Helsley set the franchise record for saves last year, closing down 49 wins on his way to the NL Reliever of the Year award. JoJo Romero and Andrew Kittredge combined for 67 holds last season but Kittredge signed with the Orioles in free agency (and is currently having issues with his knee), so there is an open spot for the right-handed setup role. Ryan Fernandez, whom the Cardinals selected in the Rule 5 draft last year, shone in 2024 and could be an early candidate to fill that vacancy.

How are the Cardinals' bullpen options performing so far this spring?

With a 26-man roster, teams can have up to 13 players fill the pitching slots. With a five-man rotation, that leaves up to eight additional pitchers that the Cardinals can bring north when the team leaves Jupiter for the year.

The locks: Ryan Helsley, JoJo Romero, Ryan Fernandez

Manager Oli Marmol's attempt to keep Helsley healthy and effective for a full season paid off last season. Out of his 65 appearances, only two of them were multi-inning assignments, and both of them were in extra-inning games. This helped to keep him fresh for his record-setting season. So how has been so far this spring? Besides an early drop in velocity, Helsley has been toying with a cutter and his early spring results show that he is working to get ready for the regular season. In four innings so far, he has allowed five hits and two runs while adding three strikeouts and not walking a batter. No worries here, as he is guaranteed to start the season as the closer after the team refused to trade him this offseason.

JoJo Romero is looking to build off his strong 2024 season and be another go-to arm for Marmol in the late innings. While his peripherals were not spectacular, the overall results from last season were great, and he has continued his dominance against hitters in Jupiter. Romero has allowed a hit and two walks in his four innings but has struck out eight hitters as he works towards a shutdown role late in games.

The final lock is my Kittredge replacement in Ryan Fernandez. Despite John Mozeliak blaming Fernandez's Rule 5 status as a deterrent to making roster decisions, Fernandez proved he belonged in the major leagues and deserved the high-leverage spots. In his five innings, he has yet to allow a hit and has nine strikeouts against two walks.