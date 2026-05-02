Albert Pujols loves what he’s seeing from young Cardinals core

St. Louis hype is running rampant in the MLB world. So much so that it’s unearthing Redbirds of old who have since moved into new endeavors. The greatest right-handed hitter of all time, La máquina, has been thoroughly impressed by these baby birds.

The Machine approves of this young Cardinals team

Albert Pujols appeared on MLB Network Radio and was asked about the recent success in St. Louis.

“The talent was [always] there in the minor leagues,” Pujols said. “The energy of the young players, getting their opportunity, they’re taking advantage of that. They’re putting the ball in play, playing great defense, and that’s why they’re playing great.”

One player specifically has caught the former Cardinals' eye.

“Jordan Walker is having a great year. I think this is a guy the Cardinals have been waiting on for a while, and he’s having an outstanding year. I think it all goes back to the young players playing with high energy, and at the end of the day, their mentality is: we don’t have anything to lose.”

Pujols' vote of confidence means more than any analyst. He's been in the same trenches. The only difference is that he climbed to the top of baseball's Mount Olympus. The Cardinal rookies haven't made it that far yet, but who knows? The first step is locking down big wins.

Legacy game against LA

On May 1st, the Cardinals squared off against the reigning champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Opening day starter Matthew Liberatore twirled the pill for 5.2 innings of two-run ball, Walker registered a 4/4 day, and St. Louis prevailed 7-2.

This win not only extended the Cardinal winning streak to five games, but also came on an important date.

The same day, Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Bill Sherdel were voted into the Cardinal Hall of Fame. All three St. Louis legends were overdue to don a red jacket.

In years past, the Cardinals have missed out on opportunities to ride the proverbial high of moments like this. As inexperienced as this club might be, they refuse to ignore the spotlight. Rather, they run into it and have been nothing short of cinema.

From the top down

When a legend like Pujols recognizes the brand of baseball you’re playing, it means something. Pair that with the persistent support of baseball media, and you’ve got real traction in year one.

This kind of play doesn’t spawn out of thin air: it’s cultivated. Who’s creating the environment for all of this new success? The Cardinal coaching staff and front office.

Redbird skipper Oliver Marmol has done a fabulous job of managing the bullpen and mixing and matching lineups thus far. In addition to the execution on the field, none of this would’ve been possible without the savvy moves made by President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom this past offseason. The keys to the Cardinal kingdom are in good hands, and it’s not too early to say that.