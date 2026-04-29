Cardinals' Jordan Walker is finally being pitched like a star; now for the hard part

The Cardinal offense has been about as consistent as a roulette table. At the beginning of the season, you could put your mortgage on red, and emit a sigh of relief when the Cardiac Cards ripped victory out of the jaws of defeat. Now that we've spun the wheel a few more times, the winnings are coming back down to Earth. One Cardinal in particular has been a regular on the struggle bus.

Jordan Walker’s strikeouts are becoming a problem

The last homerun swatted by Jordan Walker was in the series against the Guardians. In the final contest of a three-game set against Seattle, he finally broke off a ghastly trend that had started to mount.

Dating back to April 15th, Walker had struck out at least two times in his last eight games. Unless the youngster was planning on evolving into Kyle Schwarber, those kinds of K's are poisonous to a lineup. With Nathan Church’s recent hot streak and the imminent return of fan favorite Lars Nootbaar, competition is at an all-time high.

The strikeouts aren’t the only concern; it’s how Walker is racking them up: the same swings from last year. Low-and-away breaking balls and offspeed below the zone have Walker dazed and amazed. Once again, the St. Louis slugger finds himself out on his front foot and swinging across the ball.

Now that he’s fallen into said bad habits, he’s made noticeably more hard contact on the ground. This has likely robbed the up-and-comer of numerous doubles and home runs to left-center field and replaced them with gift-wrapped outs to sure-handed shortstops.

Walker has put forth a better effort in the first two games in Pittsburgh. St. Louis will need their young slugger to ramp back up if they want to remain competitive in the suddenly deadly NL Central (all five teams over .500 as of April 28th).

What do the numbers say?

Walker’s offensive output still ranks him amongst baseball’s best. Few hitters have been able to rack up the power production he has while remaining respectable in expected batting average (xBA) departments. Walker’s xBA has dropped significantly since his torrid start, but still resides in the 73rd percentile of all big leaguers this season.

The scary numbers are at the bottom of Walker’s Baseball Savant hitting metrics. His chase and whiff percentages in 2026 rank in the sixth and seventh percentiles, respectively. That’s heinous. It simply won’t hold if Walker’s strikeout munchies persist. A steady diet of abstaining from right-on-right sliders would serve him well.

Let’s not forget, as a rookie who was allergic to pulled flyballs, Walker registered an OPS hovering around .800. The goal of this retool was to be BETTER than that. If "J-dub" were to end up right around the same mark via different results, Cardinal fans and Walker alike have endured seasons of pitfalls for no apparent reason.

The reality behind Jordan Walker's recent struggles

One of the reasons Walker has succumbed to the strikeout itch yet again is simple. He’s being pitched like a threat. Opposing arms are no longer able to challenge him up with straight heaters, as he’s refined his attack angle, leading to more balls in the air. And when he gets one in the air, baseballs become souvenirs.

Let’s compare two players who are nothing yet still somehow something alike: Jordan Walker and Aaron Judge.

Judge is the most feared hitter in all of baseball and is in the midst of a prime that rivals Albert Pujols’ tenure in The Lou. Whether Cardinals fans like that or not, it’s true. Walker and Judge are nowhere in the same tier when it comes to how their careers have shaped up. What they do have in common is body composition and skillset.

Walker stands at a hulking 6’6, 250 lbs. It’s hard enough for him to get his arms extended when pitchers are constantly pounding him inside, let alone when they start to expand off the outside corner. The next step in Walker’s development is to combine his otherworldly power with consistent quality contact. Then he joins hitters like Judge, Yordan Alvarez, and Shohei Ohtani in a unique tier of batters who can hit it far and who rarely miss. When one of these revered talents steps up to the plate, the question shifts from “How do I get this guy out?” to “How do I keep him from leaving the yard?”

Let me be clear, Walker is not yet at the level of baseball’s best. However, he has what you can’t teach: exit velocity. His frame has always projected light-tower power; now, it’s time for Walker to use it consistently rather than sparingly.

If the Cardinals are going to speed up this new regime-flavored rebuild, the shortest distance between two points is a straight line. Jordan Walker is the straight line between mediocrity and perennial competitiveness for the St. Louis Cardinals.