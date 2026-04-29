More details arise on Yadier Molina's coaching impact on the 2026 Cardinals

Among the many storylines for the Cardinals early this year, Yadier Molina’s presence in the dugout hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The former Cardinal backstop was the heartbeat of multiple championship rosters. Whether it was by commanding the pitching staff, game planning, or being the best defensive catcher of all time, Molina affected the game unlike anyone else ever could.

The Yad-Father

His impact in the Redbird dugout has been picked up on by none other than Cardinal reporter "The Cat," Jim Hayes.

“So cool to watch Yadi in his role as special advisor,” Hayes posted on X. “Seeing him watching his pitchers and catchers during games, and talking with Oli and Dusty, hearing about his regular video sessions with the catchers. It’s clear he’s an important voice, and he loves being part of it.”

Molina might love his new gig in The Lou, but there’s no doubt fans are loving it just as much.

Veteran leadership is coming from the top

Not too long ago, St. Louis was piecing together rosters with gritty, past-their-prime veterans. Lance Lynn and Matt Carpenter, two Cardinal legends, came back on the cull of “veteran leadership.”

These Cardinal teams had varying levels of success. However, one thing is for sure: It was never sustainable. Other organizations have founded veteran leadership by bringing in former players to coach. Ex-big leaguers like Chris Archer, Eric Young Jr., and even Buster Posey have found differing roles with their respective organizations in either the front office or coaching staff.

Yadi’s new role in The Lou isn’t noisy. It’s not the kind of dynamic where he’ll be in front of a camera, pleading to the media about his decisions, like many wanted with him as manager. Yadi’s title allows for his genius to be made apparent behind the scenes. The fans might not see all the hard work, but they do see the record.

If one thing is certain, it’s this: Yadier Molina, above all else, is a winner. Wherever the future Hall-of-Fame catcher goes, W’s follow. Whether it’s coaching in the WBC or his kids' travel ball team or being the backstop of the St. Louis Cardinals, Yadi has always found a way to win. And now, over 20 games into the new season, the Cardinal record is above .500. Funny how that works.