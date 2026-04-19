Magic Johnson gives the Cardinals the biggest compliment a rival can

Through ups and downs, St. Louis baseball and its identity have endured.

In recent seasons, Busch Stadium has been criticized for its lackluster attendance. Cardinal fans have demanded changes in leadership and better win/loss records. The baseball kingdom that is Busch Stadium is slowly but surely regaining its glory as the Cardinals find their footing.

Even though times have been tough, legends still have plenty of wonderful things to say about Cardinal baseball.

In a recent interview with Cardinals reporter Tamar Sher of Matrix Midwest, a former NBA champion offered his own experience with Cardinal fans.

Magic Johnson Praises St. Louis Baseball Culture

“The last time I was here, I don’t want to tell you what happened. The Cardinals beat my Dodgers,” laughed Magic.

“I wanna give the Cardinal fans a shoutout,” he continued. “I had never seen, and still haven’t seen to this day, anybody in Major League Baseball have a tailgate before the game. I saw a sea of red, and I said, “WOW!”

Magic Johnson has a ton of experience with the Cardinals, as he has been a partial owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2012. The Cardinals and Dodgers have had many battles in the playoffs since that time, and while the Dodgers reign supreme in baseball right now, the Cardinals used to have their number.

Considering how electric the crowds are in Los Angeles right now, it says a lot that Johnson would say that about St. Louis. When the Cardinals are humming, this city is on fire in a way that even iconic legends of the Los Angeles market have to marvel at.

Baseball in St. Louis doesn’t rely on the social norms of the sport. Other teams might be prospering in wins while the Redbirds reload, but since the dawn of the Cardinals, baseball and The Lou have always gone hand-in-hand.