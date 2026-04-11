Former Cardinals slugger gets standing ovation in return to Busch Stadium

Former Cardinals backstop and first baseman Willson Contreras received a warm welcome in his return to Busch Stadium.

In the offseason, the Redbirds shipped Contreras to the Boston Red Sox for young hurlers Hunter Dobbins, Yhoiker Fajardo, and Blake Aita.

The Contreras Legacy

Contreras, a former All-Star with the Cubs, was nothing but reliable during his tenure in St. Louis. His always passionate playstyle quickly won over the hearts of many fans, and even during times of uncertainty, he persisted with the same intensity that always set him apart.

Cardinals fans showed out for ‘college night’ at the ballpark, adding to the energy surrounding the Contreras cameo. It was one of the more excitable crowds in quite some time at Busch. When Contreras stepped up to the plate, he got the treatment that Cardinal fans have made a tradition, a standing ovation as a salute to all of the blood, sweat, and tears that Contreras sank into the Birds on the Bat.

When asked about the trade, Contreras was adamant that it was a welcome sight to see the Cardinals succeed. He added that if it were up to him, he would’ve been a key part of their rebuild, but in his words, “It worked out best for both sides.”

A Chance for the Dramatic

In dramatic Cardiac Cards fashion, Contreras came to the plate with a chance to give the Red Sox the lead late in the game. In a matchup where he was favored against left-hander JoJo Romero. Contreras took a mighty cut and lofted a ball to right-center field. Victor Scott II flagged it down to end the threat. Romero erupted off the mound, embodying the same flare that made ‘WC40’, as fans often called him, such a joy to watch.

Contreras might not have earned any significant accolades while he was with the Cardinals, but he brought stability during trying times and entertainment on otherwise bleak rosters. His thunderous blasts echoed through the sparse catacombs of Busch Stadium, and his performance against the Cubs was yet another perk he presented to The Lou (Lifetime .315 average against the north side).

Even if the red he now dons isn’t accompanied by the Birds on the Bat, Contreras will always hold a special place in the hearts of the Cardinals' fandom. Yadier Molina’s initial successor, and the heart and soul of multiple St. Louis teams, will always be welcomed warmly at Busch.