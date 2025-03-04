Albert Pujols looks closer than ever to being the Cardinals' manager

The greatest hitter in a generation could be poised to take over as the manager for the St. Louis Cardinals in the near future. It was recently announced that Albert Pujols will be the manager for the Dominican Republic in the 2026 World Baseball Classic after he led the team Leones del Escogido to a championship in the Dominican Winter League in January. It represents another stepping stone for Pujols, who looks to be baseball's next hot commodity on the managerial market.

Pujols recently mentioned that he would love to be a manager in the major leagues as soon as this year if the opportunity arises, and teams are surely salivating over the thought of the future Hall of Famer at the helm of their lineup. Most players who find massive success on the diamond never become managers because of their natural talent making the game more instinctive to them and requiring less analysis, but Pujols has a chance to buck that trend, as he has received gushing reviews from those who were on his team for his ability to instruct players and connect with them.

It makes too much sense for Albert Pujols to be the Cardinals' next manager.

The Cardinals are in an especially enviable position for Pujols' services, and not just because Pujols spent the best years of his career in St. Louis. With the Cardinals going through a transitional period and Chaim Bloom prepared to handle the oversight of the organization in 2026 after the retirement of John Mozeliak, current manager Oli Marmol might not have much time remaining as the team's skipper. Bloom will likely want to bring in fresh faces to the organization, and while he does not have any immediate connection to Pujols, there is another reason that could incentivize the Cardinals to make a pitch to the legendary first baseman.

Cardinals ownership is expecting a decline in ticket sales in 2025 and potentially into 2026, and they are attempting to lure fans to the ballpark with giveaways throughout the season. But more effective than any promotional event would be the hiring of No. 5 to guide the young team. The Cardinals have received criticism for pandering to nostalgia in recent seasons, but this move would be monumental and have far-reaching effects beyond anything the team has done before to try and get fans to show up.

Another former face of the Cardinals, Yadier Molina, has also expressed a desire to manage at some point, and the Cardinals could theoretically consider him for the job as well. However, Molina's failure to show up to Spring Training in 2024 has likely left a bad taste in the Cardinals' mouth. Additionally, Molina has historically not been friendly with the media when answering questions, something managers must do after every game. Pujols, though also somewhat averse to the media in his playing days, said he had no issues with that while managing in the Dominincan Republic.

Pujols currently holds a 10-year personal services contract with the Los Angeles Angels, but the contract does possess an addendum allowing him to terminate the deal. There appear to be few obstacles between Pujols and a job with the Cardinals in 2026, assuming no other squad snaps him up first.

Marmol's days could be numbered, through little fault of his own, as Pujols' announcement that he is ready to take on a major league managing role in 2025 or 2026 coincides perfectly with the Cardinals' reset and could persuade lapsed fans to become invested in the team again.