Yadier Molina's continued absence doesn't reflect well on the former Cardinals star
Yadier Molina still hasn't shown up in St. Louis in 2024, which puts his dedication and desire into question.
The St. Louis Cardinals attempted to whip fans into a frenzy entering 2024 with the announcement that legendary catcher Yadier Molina would be taking a role as a special assistant to President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. But as has been the case with most Cardinals-related hoopla over the offseason, Molina's presence to this point has proven to be all talk and no results.
The first instance of Molina's supposed interest in reuniting with the Cardinals was penned on FOX 2 by Martin Kilcoyne on Oct. 12, 2023, and it mentioned that Molina and the Cardinals expressed mutual interest in a coaching role for the former catcher. Eventually, it was revealed that Molina would not be a part of the coaching staff but would hold a position in the front office with Mozeliak, and he would also help players in the major leagues and in the farm system for the Cardinals. Then Molina failed to show up to Spring Training, which would likely be the most important time for him to work with young players. Now, nearly a month into the season, nobody has heard a peep from or about him.
The Cardinals could have intentionally overstated Molina's presence on the team so they could drum up excitement, but his absence is leading the front office to appear as bold-faced liars and just another source of the anger that fans are directing toward the franchise. But if the front office did expect Molina to be a part of the team in 2024 and he hasn't held up his end of the bargain, Molina should receive some of that ire as well.
It was widely speculated before the season that Molina was in the running to succeed Oli Marmol as the Cardinals' manager, and Molina has shown the desire to take the reins of a team, serving as the manager for teams in Venezuela and Puerto Rico. But because Molina's disappearance happened to coincide with Marmol's contract extension, one could provide the theory that Molina had his heart set on being the Cardinals' manager and that when that position was filled, he bolted.
Molina may have genuine reasons not to be in St. Louis and around the Cardinals or its affiliates, but his silence seems to speak volumes about his level of dedication to the team. If Molina's sole goal is to be the manager and he won't accept any other positions, it makes him appear selfish, which is not the quality a team would want in a manager.
It won't be a good look for Molina or the Cardinals if he doesn't show up at all in 2024. With another season on the precipice of going off the rails, Molina must decide if he will be supportive toward the team in the role he's given or if he will merely be a fair-weather friend to the team, only showing up if it's convenient and in the way he wants it. Molina would be incredibly valuable to the Cardinals in any sort of advisory position, but his absence isn't doing him any favors.