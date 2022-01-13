A desolate trade market could await Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals

The simmering stove was set alight when St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado expressed willingness to shift to first base if it would help him fit on the roster of a contending team. But as the rumors and speculative trade packages flood the baseball landscape, Arenado's amenability to such a move could hint at less demand for his services than he or the Cardinals expected.

More positional flexibility would theoretically entice more teams to make offers for Arenado, but it could also signify a last-ditch attempt for Arenado to drum up interest from a potential contender. The Cardinals have been open about the possibility of dealing Arenado, but his no-trade clause and contract through 2027 have thrown a wrench into the process. Teams are unlikely to provide a top-dollar return for Arenado if the Cardinals aren't willing to absorb a large chunk of his contract.

A move to first base wouldn't seem to be in the best interest of most clubs. His defense at the hot corner remains excellent, albeit not otherworldly as it was in his prime years, so it's more likely that a team acquiring Arenado would play him at third base instead of wasting his talent at the bottom of the defensive spectrum.

Though his skills in the field remain mostly intact, Arenado no longer appears to possess the offensive firepower that would allow him to hit in the heart of a lineup for a championship-caliber team. His 16 home runs were the fewest he had hit since his rookie year, not counting the shortened 2020 season, and his .394 slugging percentage was the lowest of his career. With his numbers declining across the board, his defensive chops at third base would likely be the main attraction for a team, and defense is far less valuable in baseball than offense is.

If the Cardinals want to receive a more substantial haul for Arenado, they might need to consider adding Ryan Helsley to sweeten the pot. Helsley was dominant in 2024, earning the National League Reliever of the Year Award, and a team desperate for his services could eat some of Arenado's contract in the deal.

Arenado's reputation and history will earn him some looks from curious teams, but his contract and diminishing skill set will make it difficult for the Cardinals to receive the haul that many fans are hoping for.