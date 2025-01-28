5 players most affected by the Cardinals' lack of activity

While fans await an end to the Nolan Arenado saga, there are multiple players in the St. Louis Cardinals organization whose roles in 2025 are directly affected by the team's lack of decision-making. The outset of the offseason promised change, but the only notable moves so far are allowing Paul Goldschmidt to sign in New York and declining the options on starters Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn.

After the free agent and trade landscape appeared different than anticipated, the Cardinals have struggled to make a decision on which path they want to take in 2025 regarding their roster. Most recently, the team's decision-makers have denied any desire to trade pieces Erick Fedde and Steven Matz. With the non-moves, the current Opening Day roster projects to have Arenado still at third, Nolan Gorman moving to second base, Willson Contreras trading in his gear for a first base glove, and future star Masyn Winn at short with Brendan Donovan filling in as needed. The outfield has a lot of options available, but most likely the year will begin with some formation involving Lars Nootbaar, Jordan Walker, and a combination of Donovan, Victor Scott II, and Michael Siani to fill out the grass.

With Sonny Gray and Miles Mikolas wishing to remain in St. Louis, the rotation points to those two plus Fedde, and Andre Pallante for the top four spots. The fifth spot looks to be an open competition among new and old faces including Matz, exciting prospect Quinn Mathews, Michael McGreevy, and Gordon Graceffo with more names sure to be sprinkled in.

As things currently stand at the end of January, multiple players who may have expected to fill a role for the Cardinals in 2025 now find themselves in a holding pattern until the team makes a move around some key players.

With all of the non-moves, which Cardinals players' 2025 roles are most affected?