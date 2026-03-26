5 best Opening Day performances in St. Louis Cardinals history

Opening Day for the St. Louis Cardinals is a local holiday. The famous Budweiser Clydesdales, a slew of Hall of Famers, and a caravan of red cars are iconic. These festivities underline the historic franchise and the players who don the Birds on the Bat.

Opening Day is a day for fireworks beyond the pomp and circumstance. Players rise to the occasion and have historic performances.

These are just five of the best Opening Day performances in St. Louis Cardinals history, but many other players have had notable outings.

Let's take a look back at the five greatest Opening Day performances in St. Louis Cardinals history.

Ernie Broglio-1963

Pitching line: 9 IP, 0 ER, 8 strikeouts, 2 walks, complete game shutout

I'll go chronologically here and start with Ernie Broglio in 1963.

The Cardinals played the New York Mets at the Polo Grounds in 1963 to kick off the season. Ernie Broglio took the mound for the Cardinals, and he was superb. Broglio walked only two batters and allowed just two hits all game, en route to a complete game shutout.

Bob Gibson-1967

Pitching line: 9 IP, 0 ER, 13 strikeouts, 0 walks, complete game shutout

Bob Gibson's historic 1967 season started off about as good as it could have on Opening Day at Busch Stadium II. The San Francisco Giants, a team that boasted Willie Mays and Willie McCovey, were baffled by Gibby all night. He allowed only three hits, and the greatest pressure he faced came in the third inning when he allowed three straight singles to load the bases before inducing a ground ball double play to Jesus Alou.

Mark McGwire-1998

2-4, grand slam, double, 4 RBIs

Mark McGwire set the home run record in 1998, and he began that barrage on Opening Day for the Cardinals. The Los Angeles Dodgers came to Busch Stadium II in 1998 to a sold-out crowd. Big Mac hit a grand slam off Ramon Martinez in the fifth inning of this game with two outs. McGwire also doubled in the game, and he contributed four of the Cardinals' six runs in this game. Mark McGwire started off the 1998 season with a bang, and he never looked back from there.

Scott Rolen-2006

3-5, HR, 4 RBIs

Against his former team in the Philadelphia Phillies, Scott Rolen put on a show. The Cardinals' World Series 2006 season started in Philadelphia, and Rolen came out swinging. Rolen both struck out in his first at bat, but he made up for that woe very soon after. Rolen would single and hit a grand slam in the fourth inning. The Hall of Famer was a driving force all season for the Cardinals that year.

Albert Pujols-2010

4-5, 2 HRs, 3 RBIs

Albert Pujols won the National League MVP unanimously in 2009, and he picked up right where he left off on Opening Day 2010.

Pujols recorded four hits at Great American Ballpark against the division rival Cincinnati Reds in 2010. He hit two home runs and two singles, logging three RBIs and 10 total bases. The Cardinals would go on to win this game 11-6.