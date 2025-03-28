Best 5 Opening Day moments in St. Louis Cardinals history

Opening Day in baseball is a day of celebration, optimism, and excitement. A new baseball season is ahead of us, and Opening Day kicks it all off.

For the St. Louis Cardinals, Opening Day is essentially a holiday in the city. From the Clydesdales to the red Mustangs and trucks, Opening Day is always electric at Busch Stadium. The game on the field is just as memorable.

Here are the 5 best Opening Day moments in St. Louis Cardinals history.

1. Stan Musial makes Opening Day history.

Stan "The Man" Musial is the best Cardinal of all time. His name will be etched in history books throughout baseball for generations. The Man also made his mark in Cardinals history when he bopped a home run on Opening Day in 1954. This wasn't any ordinary home run, however.

This home run on April 13, 1954, marked the fourth straight season he homered in the opener. The Cubs defeated the Cardinals 13-4 that day despite Musial's home run.

2. Bob Gibson shuts down the San Francisco Giants in 1967.

Perhaps the greatest pitcher in St. Louis Cardinals history, Bob Gibson was no stranger to the theatrics and pressure of starting on Opening Day. Gibby drew 10 Opening Day starts throughout his career, the most in franchise history.

In 1967, Bob Gibson threw a compete game shutout against the San Francisco Giants. This was just one of Gibson's 10 complete games that year. The Cardinals won the game 6-0 thanks to Gibson's efforts that day.

3. Mark McGwire starts the 1998 season off with a bang.

In 1998, Mark McGwire hit 70 home runs, a Major League record at the time. It was a magical season for the Cardinals' All-Star first baseman, where he finished second in National League MVP voting that year.

McGwire's historic performance in 1998 was foreshadowed on Opening Day. The Cardinals were playing against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Opening Day in 1998 on April 31st. McGwire hit a grand slam that day to kick off one of the single best seasons in franchise history.

4. Albert Pujols kicks off his career with a statement.

Albert Pujols will go down in franchise history as one of the best players to don the birds on the bat. In 2001, Pujols was called up to join the big leagues. Thanks to some help from his predecessor, Mark McGwire (and an injury to Bobby Bonilla), Pujols was promoted to the majors, and he started Opening Day at Busch Stadium at third base.

In his first career game at Busch Stadium, Albert Pujols hit a home run — his first career long shot — in the bottom of the second inning off Denny Neagle.

5. Adam Wainwright surprises fans and players alike on Opening Day 2023.

Adam Wainwright's final season was in 2023, and he had several milestones that were within reach. He was close to 200 wins, and he was nearing 2,200 strikeouts. However, Waino had one other milestone on his mind as he entered his final season: to sing the national anthem.

Wainwright, now a musical artist with an album, started his singing career on Opening Day 2023. In a surprising moment, Waino came out to sing the national anthem on March 30th. The Cardinals would lose the game to the Toronto Blue Jays, and they would finish the season below .500, but at least fans and players got to see Adam Wainwright start his musical career.