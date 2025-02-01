4 position players the Cardinals should consider signing to fill out their roster

Yoán Moncada

Third on this list is a player who was once one of the highest-ranked prospects in all of baseball, Yoán Moncada. Moncada has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career but certainly possesses the tools needed to be a star in this league. His 2019 season showed that, as he accumulated 5.2 wins above replacement while hitting 25 home runs and driving in 79 runs. Currently, just 29 years of age, Moncada may be a low-risk, high-upside signing for the Cardinals this offseason.

With that being said, Moncada would not fit well on the team without the trade of Nolan Arenado. Moncada does have over 200 career starts at second base, but none of them have come since 2018, making a move back to the right side of the infield unlikely. Although he may not have the gold glove caliber defense that Arenado possesses, he could be a serious contributor at the plate and his ability to switch-hit would make him valuable in late-game scenarios. Although an Arenado trade seems unlikely at this point in the winter, the Cardinals should keep their eye on Moncada, if they are able to work out a deal.

Tommy Pham

After Moncada, comes the first of two outfielders to finish off this list, that being a familiar face in Tommy Pham. Pham injected life into the team after being acquired at the trade deadline last year and could provide the team with a powerful right-handed bat off of the bench in 2025. With 994 career starts amongst all three outfield positions, Pham would give Oli Marmol many different ways to set his lineup. As an extra bat off of the bench, his right-handed power and career batting average of .258 make him a serviceable option.

Pham’s knack for producing in the postseason also makes him a great signing, as he has the ability to fetch a solid prospect if traded at the 2025 trade deadline. With appearances for nine different big league ball clubs, Pham is no stranger to signing contracts with struggling teams in hopes of being traded to a contender later at the deadline. While Pham may have the least potential of any other player on this list for the team, he would fill a current need while giving the team a trade chip in July. At the very least, as a fan favorite, the city would be happy to welcome Tommy Pham back for one more run, as his contagious energy may spark impressive performances from the teams’ young guns.