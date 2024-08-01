Tommy Pham has provided needed boost to Cardinals lineup, clubhouse
Tommy Pham has been the perfect trade deadline pickup for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cardinals fans are familiar with Pham, who began his career with the Cardinals by working his way up through the minor league system. Pham is familiar with the Cardinal Way. So, it should not be shocking that he has provided the veteran boost this club has needed since Spring Training.
It speaks volumes that fellow veteran Matt Carpenter speaks so highly of Pham as a teammate and what his presence would mean for the team. Add in endorsements from Nolan Arenado and others, and it made it easier for manager Oli Marmol to mention the desire to have him back in the fold to Cards president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
With open arms, Pham was welcomed back to the Cardinals clubhouse — any impression of previous discontent between Pham and management dissolved.
Pham's moment came in the fifth inning of Tuesday's game. The Cardinals were ahead 4-1, and the bases were loaded.
Pham-tastic, indeed! The home run drove in Alec Burleson, Willson Contreras, and Paul Goldschmidt. All three of Pham's teammates were excited to welcome him at home plate, and the celebration continued into the dugout, which seemed loose, excited, and ready for a playoff run. The Cardinals won 8-1.
Wednesday afternoon's game allowed Pham to start in left field. He also had another outstanding day on the plate, going three-for-four with two RBIs.
The added offense toward the Cardinals' 10-1 victory helped prospect Michael McGreevy secure a win in his Major League debut.
Putting Pham in left field allowed Marmol to show off the roster's versatility and lineup with his addition. Michael Siani played in centerfield, with Alec Burleson starting in right field and Lars Nootbaar taking over later in the game. Brendan Donovan played at second base, allowing Nolan Gorman to get a breather before he took over at third base for Nolan Arenado. Matt Carpenter took over for Paul Goldschmidt later in the game. The Cardinals have a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field so the versatility will help.
The Cardinals have a renewed spirit after the trade deadline. The deadline always brings on anxious moments for the players. The team only lost Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson, who were not making significant contributions. Pham brought more offense for the team in his first at-bat than Edman or Carlson contributed this season. Erick Fedde makes his Cardinals debut this weekend, adding a veteran arm to the rotation. Lance Lynn was placed on the injured list with an ailing knee, allowing Andre Pallante to remain in the rotation. McGreevy's performance could certainly net him some more opportunities to start.
The Cardinals are in a much better place than they were a week ago. That's fantastic news as the team dives deep into the dog days of Summer with high hopes of a fun Fall.