Pham slam yields most electrifying moment of Cardinals season
When the St. Louis Cardinals welcomed outfielder Tommy Pham back into the fold in an attempt to make a push for playoff baseball in 2024, they expected him to be a weapon against left-handed pitchers, against whom he held an .848 OPS on the day of the trade. But even the most optimistic Cardinals fan couldn't have foreseen how quickly the move for Pham would pay dividends.
The Cardinals had been lacking a strong bench bat, especially one who could hit southpaws well. So when left-handed hitter Matt Carpenter was scheduled to hit against Texas Rangers left-handed reliever Cody Bradford, the Cardinals decided to break out their new toy. Cardinals fans erupted in applause when Pham sauntered to the plate. And in the most clutch of situations — bases loaded with two outs — Pham showed with one mighty swing why the Cardinals acquired him, sending a line drive over the right field wall for a grand slam, putting the Cardinals ahead 8-1 and sending fans and teammates into hysterics.
Even the normally stoic Paul Goldschmidt beamed with a wide grin after the slam, and fans ushered Pham out for a well-deserved curtain call. There have been several memorable moments in 2024 for the Cardinals, such as Nolan Gorman's walk-off home run on April 22 and Dylan Carlson's strong throw to prevent the tying runner from scoring on June 17, preserving the 7-6 lead and clinching the eventual victory.
Those plays in the first half were signature moments to this point of the season, but Pham's grand slam blows the other moments out of the water. It felt like a homecoming for the man who has endured a lot of adversity in his life, including an incarcerated father and issues with keratoconus, an eye condition affecting vision. Pham said in the offseason that he was interested in returning to St. Louis, where it all began, and as of now, Cardinals fans couldn't be happier with the reunion.
Pham's grand slam is just the type of moment that could point the Cardinals in the right direction and send the team on a torrid streak. It's anyone's guess how Pham will perform during the season's home stretch, but after his four-run four-bagger and the team's and fans' subsequent raucous celebration, everything is coming up roses and the Cardinals look like a Phamily again.