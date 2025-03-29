4 Cardinals who didn't make the Opening Day roster but will get the call up in 2025

When the St. Louis Cardinals announced their 26-man roster for Opening Day in 2025, there were plenty of surprises.

Victor Scott II earned his starting spot thanks to a torrid spring. However, Michael Siani's inclusion on the roster left fans feeling deflated and confused. These two players are similar due to their speed, left-handedness, and plus defense. While Scott has a higher offensive ceiling, Siani's defense is likely better.

The lack of a backup shortstop also left fans puzzled. Now, utility man Brendan Donovan will have to add another glove to his bag, so to speak. The club expects Masyn Winn to play as many games as possible at shortstop in just his second full season in the majors.

Steven Matz being placed as a swingman in the rotation was a pleasant surprise. Usually, the club gives preference to its pricey veterans. This time, John Mozeliak and Oliver Marmol opted to provide a runway for a young player to the rotation in Matthew Liberatore. However, the decision to run with Liberatore in the rotation left out another young starting pitcher.

All of these surprises left a few players without a spot on the major league roster. A position crunch limited the number of talented and young players the organization could place on its Opening Day roster. Now, those players will have to wait their turn in Triple-A Memphis to find regular time in the majors.

An injury, a trade, or underperformance will open up opportunities for these players who didn't quite make the cut.

These 4 players didn't make the 26-man roster on Opening Day for the St. Louis Cardinals, but they will still find plenty of playing time in the majors this year.

OF Matt Koperniak

Matt Koperniak wasn't a household name prior to Spring Training. He's a 27-year-old outfielder who boasts decent pop, a serviceable glove at all three spots, and a strong BB-K ratio. Koperniak has been a solid minor leaguer throughout his career, and he's consistently put up positive offensive numbers.

He took his game to a new level during the spring circuit.

In 33 plate appearances, Koperniak slashed .355/.394/.645 with two home runs, three doubles, and six RBIs. He was one of the best hitters during Spring Training for the Cardinals.

Instead of being rewarded for his efforts, Koperniak was optioned to the Triple-A Memphis squad near the end of camp. This was a very surprising move, as Koperniak is on the club's 40-man roster. Therefore, a corresponding roster move wasn't necessary to place him on the 26-man roster. He simply could have supplanted outfielder Michael Siani on the bench and given the Cardinals a more viable bench bat from the left side.

Assuming he continues to hit, Koperniak could find himself in the majors in short order. If Michael Siani or Jordan Walker struggles out the gate, he could be promoted. If an injury occurs to any one of the club's position players, he could also hear his name be called, particularly if an outfielder gets hurt.

In the exhibition game between the Cardinals and the Memphis Redbirds, Koperniak started as Memphis's designated hitter, and he went 4-4 with a run against the major-league squad. He did this just a week after the Cardinals placed him in Triple-A to start the year.

Of course Matt Koperniak is 4-4 against the major-league squad just one week after he was optioned #STLCards — Thomas Gauvain (@thomasgauvain) March 25, 2025

Expect to see Matt Koperniak play in the majors this year.