3 reasons why it's OK for Cardinals fans to root for the Brewers

The National League Championship Series starts on Monday, October 13th. It will feature one of the St. Louis Cardinals’ division rivals, the Milwaukee Brewers, versus the reigning World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, and ESPN MLB experts are siding with the Dodgers to return to the World Series.

Now, I don’t particularly enjoy watching a National League Central divisional rival go to the NLCS. Especially one with a fanbase that once taunted Tony La Russa’s struggle with shingles back in 2011. However, exceptions can be made.

Here are three reasons why you should root for the Brewers in this NLCS.

The Brewers eliminated the Cubs

Be honest. Did you really want to see the Chicago Cubs advance to the NL Championship Series? I didn’t think so.

If there is anything that Cardinal fans and Brewer fans can agree on, it is how much they dislike the Cubs and their fans. The Brewers’ five-game NLDS series win over the Cubs will no doubt go down as one of the greatest moments in their franchise history.

If you remember, at the end of the regular season on September 27th, Cubs fans whined like a bunch of babies over Oliver Marmol intentionally walking Michael Busch, despite Busch only needing a single for the cycle. Because God forbid a manager is trying to win a baseball game.

Watching the Chicago Cubs compete for a National League pennant while the Cardinals sat home staring down a rebuild would have made for a nauseating watch. Thankfully, we do not have to worry about that, as Milwaukee took care of business. Cardinals fans can appreciate the Brewers for that.

Stop the Dodgers from winning another NL pennant

St. Louis fans will always be the first to mention that the Cardinals’ 11 World Series victories are the most by a National League organization. However, the last 10 years of Cardinals baseball have produced zero National League pennants and zero wins in the NLCS. This dormant period for the franchise opens the door for the franchise with the second-most World Series titles to surpass them.

That would be the Los Angeles Dodgers with eight.

Since Dave Roberts took over as manager of the Dodgers in 2016, they have become one of the most consistent winning franchises in baseball, winning four NL pennants and two Commissioner’s Trophies. With the Dodgers a continual threat to the Cardinals’ lead in World Series titles among National League teams, the Brewers can put a halt to the Dodgers’ quest for their ninth title in the 2025 NLCS.

For Bob Uecker

Baseball lost a broadcasting legend in January when Brewers broadcaster (and former St. Louis Cardinal) Bob Uecker passed away at the age of 90. It’s a shame Uecker never got to see the Milwaukee Brewers win a World Series in his lifetime.

For Brewers fans, Uecker’s spirit lives on, as the team’s rallying cry has been “For Ueck” during Milwaukee’s magical season and NLDS win against the Cubs.

Chants for Bob Uecker ringing out in Milwaukee 🫶 https://t.co/AH6TL04wix pic.twitter.com/9IhD6UJjlI — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 12, 2025

The Brewers have not reached a World Series since 1982, when they lost in seven games to the Cardinals. It would be a great feel-good story if the Brewers were to make it back to the Fall Classic in Uecker’s honor.