3 nightmare roster scenarios for the Cardinals heading towards spring training

St. Louis Cardinals pitchers and catchers are reporting to spring training this week, and there are still multiple unanswered questions when it comes to the roster makeup for the 2025 season. While it looks like the Cardinals will not make any significant additions to their roster, a few decisions could have a big effect on how their upcoming season will play out.

Here are three nightmares that would impact the Cardinals 2025 season.

The Nolan Arenado situation lingers throughout spring training

The Cardinals entered the offseason with dropping payroll the number one priority, and third baseman Nolan Arenado has been long rumored to be traded. But as we get ready to begin spring training, he is still a member of the Cardinals, and trade partners are dwindling for the eight-time All-Star. While it has been reported that the Cardinals have recently re-engaged in trade talks with the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and New York Yankees, Arenado doesn't seem to be the priority for any of those three.

Getting a deal done as soon as possible would be ideal, but with the possibilities of that happening seeming to get slimmer by the day, the Cardinals would benefit by locking his name into the lineup to open the season, giving manager Oli Marmol the chance to build a lineup to his liking without having the possibility of a trade looming over the team.

While Arenado's best years seem to be behind him, holding on to him for the start of the 2025 season could see a motivated veteran produce at a level that would make him a hot commodity at the trade deadline. A hot start from the third baseman would also provide the Cardinals with a better return than they will likely see at this point.

Michael Siani wins the starting job in center field

Siani was the Cardinals center fielder for a majority of the 2024 season, and while he provided them with Gold Glove-caliber defense, he left much to be desired at the plate. Slashing .228/.285/.285 over 124 games, the 25-year-old lacks the extra-base potential of the other options on the roster.

Victor Scott II is also an intriguing option on the roster, he can provide everything that Siani can while also giving the Cardinals a major threat on the basepaths. Scott also has shown signs of being an impact bat after his improvement at the tail end of the 2024 season.

While Scott might have the highest upside, the best option for the job currently on the roster is Lars Nootbaar. The fan favorite has had trouble staying healthy the 27-year-old, is an above-average bat with the potential for more.

A breakout candidate for a couple years now Nootbaar has not been able to bite the injury bug, but when in the lineup he is one of the driving forces for the Cardinals. Nootbaar has also been one of the few Cardinals outfielders on the roster who has been able to handle left-handed pitching, slashing .274/.358/.442 with ten extra-base hits and 11 RBI in 95 at-bats versus southpaws in 2024.

Entering the 2025 season, Siani would make a fine bench option who could be a late-inning defensive replacement or a pinch-runner in crucial situations, but if he is your 2025 starter, you limit your offense significantly.

Steven Matz enters the season in the rotation

Matz has had a disappointing tenure with the Cardinals since signing a four-year, $44M deal during the 2021 offseason. As a member of the Cardinals, he has appeared in 54 games, starting in 34 of those, posting a 10-12 record with a 4.47 ERA and a 1.338 WHIP, striking out 185 batters over 197.1 innings pitched.

Despite his struggles, Matz has had one area where he has excelled, and that is the reliever role. Over 33.1 innings pitched in that role with the Cardinals, Matz has posted a 2.16 ERA and 1.020 WHIP with 27 strikeouts. While his contract reflects one of a starter, his inability to stay healthy combined with his success out of the bullpen makes Matz an ideal arm for the Cardinal to use in high-leverage situations.

Another reason why Matz shouldn't make the rotation is that if he does, it likely makes Michael McGreevy the odd man out. Making his MLB debut last season, the 24-year-old dazzled in his four appearances, going 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, and 18 strikeouts over 23 innings pitched.

Moving Matz to the bullpen would greatly benefit the Cardinals, who could look to move him at the trade deadline, while also giving them the chance to continue their youth movement with McGreevy in the rotation.