3 likes, concerns, and things to monitor from Cardinals undefeated start to season

Keep an eye on: Gorman's presence, catching split, bullpen usage

Nolan Gorman made the most of his one start

Nolan Gorman looked to move past a difficult 2024 season and show the season prior was what the team should expect. The intriguing power potential from a 24-year-old lefty-hitting second baseman was too good to pass up and the Cardinals appeared to promise an extended runway for Gorman this season. This started to get more confusing during the spring when Arenado ended up sticking with the Cardinals but Gorman was still expected to see everyday reps at second with Donovan moving to left.

However, Victor Scott's sizzling spring forced Marmol's hand and the centerfielder did everything possible to earn a starting spot. With that move and the need to keep Donovan in the everyday lineup, the only remaining spot for Gorman was designated hitter. Before the first lineup of the year was used, it did not seem clear which lefty would get the starting spot because, although Burly performed well in Florida, there was always that hanging thought of the playing time promise to Gorman. For the first two games of the season, though, Burleson was the starting DH and stayed in the lineup in game three as the first baseman. Contreras took the day off in the field and slotted in at DH, while Gorman got his first start at second, moving Donovan to left.

Needing to post a big day after Burleson had a good start to the year, Gorman delivered on Sunday going three for four with his first homer of the year. The clearest way for the lefty power hitter to get regular playing time is through an injury to the outfield since Donovan would head out to the grass. Jordan Walker received Sunday off in what could have been a scheduled off day two games into the year or a response to Walker getting hit on the hand in the game prior. If Gorman were to get called into regular infield duty, the Cardinals would have to call up another utility infielder to provide some defensive security off the bench.

Nolan Gorman launches his first home run of 2025! 💣 pic.twitter.com/YNSZUpbLMH — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 30, 2025

The catching competition continues

The two catching options for the Cardinals appeared to be exact opposites of each other with Ivan Herrera providing the offense with Pedro Pages being the defensive specialist backing him up. Herrera was a top hitter for the team in 2024 and his offensive potential has been on display since he arrived to camp in February. The backstop is hitting .571 with two doubles in two games so far this year. The issue with Herrera was in his inability to throw runners out which created more opportunity for Pages to play despite minimal offense. Herrera understood this and spent the offseason training at Driveline to refine his throwing mechanics and gain arm strength. He has been tested twice thus far and failed to throw out either runner, although he appeared to throw out the runner at second but replay could not overturn the seemingly incorrect decision.

Having Pages available to fill in behind the dish is a benefit to the Cardinals and any offense they receive from the 25-year-old would be the cherry on top. Pages, though, wants to prove his value is more than as a glove-first backup and made a loud first impression on the 2025 season. In his first start, the catcher went three for four, falling a triple short of the cycle.

Just to add more fun to the conversation, catching prospect Jimmy Crooks hit a homer at Memphis in the Redbirds' first game of the year. The lefty hitter was tabbed as the team's fourth-best prospect and narrowly missed MLB.com's top-100 list. Behind Crooks are the organization's seventh- and eighth-best prospects who are both catchers as well. Leonardo Bernal and Rainiel Rodriguez add to the team's prospect depth behind the plate.

Who will fill what roles in the bullpen?

After playing in 51 one-run games in 2024, the Cardinals have not had to deal with that tight game stress so far in 2025, thanks to Nolan Arenado's dramatic homer on Opening Day. Before that longball, though, Marmol went to his bullpen early, pulling Sonny Gray after five innings. The manager went with Kyle Leahy, John King, Chris Roycroft, and Phil Maton before closer Ryan Helsley took the ball in the ninth. JoJo Romero and Ryan Fernandez held high-leverage roles last year and appeared primed to slot right in with Maton this season. Fernandez was unavailable in the opener but both he and Romero made a scoreless debut on Saturday before Maton sealed the victory.

Steven Matz was the only reliever to take the ball on Sunday, successfully filling his long relief role out of the bullpen. In four innings, Matz allowed one hit and struck out two on the way to his first save of the year. If and when the lefty jumps into the rotation in April, the bulk innings role will be open and Leahy may be the first to get that opportunity. The strength of the team last season was in the relief corps and if they can maintain their success and the offense and rotation continue to play well, 2025 could be an exciting year in St. Louis.