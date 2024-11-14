3 Cardinals whose futures changed with Willson Contreras moving to first base

Well, it's official. Willson Contreras will be the first baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025.

If Contreras can adjust defensively to this new position, the Cardinals could see great gains in first base production compared to 2024. Contreras's bat should see improvements with less strain on his lower body from being behind the plate; his career will be lengthened.

With Contreras and John Mozeliak agreeing on this positional switch, the remaining spots on the roster will be shifted, too. Contreras will not catch in 2025, and that will alter that position's playing time distribution. Moving Contreras to first base also changes the prospects for other guys who were looking to first base for playing time.

3 Cardinals whose futures in St. Louis just chanegd after Willson Contreras's move to first base

Alec Burleson

Alec Burleson could be the most obvious of these choices. Burly had a bit of a breakout last year, and he was assumed to be the first baseman of the future. He has been a plus defender there according to UZR/150 and defensive runs saved, and his 106 wRC+ -- a figure heavily brought down by an abysmal September -- was a strong number for a player in just his second year in the majors.

Now, Burleson appears to be positionless, as the outfield is already squeezed, and Contreras is manning first. Burleson will likely be relegated to a bench role or a guy who rotates in and out of a few positions without being a primary starter at any of them.

Luken Baker

Luken Baker can't catch a break. He has done nothing but rake in the minors, but he's always been blocked at the major league level. First, a future Hall of Famer in Paul Goldschmidt blocks him, and now Willson Contreras is taking away his potential playing time.

While it wasn't expected for Luken Baker to become the team's full-time first baseman, there was an assumption that he would at least split time with Alec Burleson there. Now, Baker will be lucky to see 300 plate appearances this year as a bench bat, occasional designated hitter, and first baseman when Contreras needs a rest or when a left-handed pitcher is on the mound.

Ivan Herrera

Ivan Herrera will see a positive change in his role in 2025 as a result of Willson Contreras moving to first.

In 2024, Oli Marmol opted to play Pedro Pages over Ivan Herrera at catcher when Contreras was out more often than not. As a result, the Cardinals weren't able to take advantage of Herrera's .301/.372/.428 slash line and 127 wRC+. The three-player split at catcher was too daunting of a task for any manager.

Now, with Contreras out of the catching picture, Herrera can take control of catching by himself. He needs to make strides defensively this offseason, but if he can become a marginally better framer with improvements in his arm and pop time, Herrera could become an everyday catcher. His offense won't be a concern by any means.

For a player who was once considered trade bait this offseason, seeing his teammate move to first to open up playing time at catching must feel good.