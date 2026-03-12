2026 World Baseball Classic will not improve the Cardinals brand

The 2026 World Baseball Classic has taken over early March with a meteoric rise in popularity. Die-hard baseball fans, casuals, and even personalities from other sports are taking in the action. As the tournament is reaching all-time highs in viewership, it will only lead the momentum into opening day in a couple weeks. Stars are elevating their game to a whole new level and showcasing the passion and culture amongst their teammates and fans of their respective countries. This is the perfect event for MLB teams to allow their stars to take over the global spotlight to help increase awareness of the talent but also of the team they play for. Unfortunately for St. Louis Cardinals fans, this tournament will be doing nothing for the current state of the franchise.

The Cardinals are entering their first season with a clear direction from management in over a decade. The disarray of the organization has caused it to lose the intimidation across the league and lose respect from other clubs who have taken over with their own dominance, and the Cardinals have been surpassed by teams who have always been looking up to them in the standings. 2026 will be a total rebuilding season, with no expectation to compete for a World Series, playoff berth, or even a division race. Even with such little optimism, it is still a better outcome than proceeding with no direction from the front office that had become stale under John Mozeliak.

With a rebuild comes trading away key players to obtain prospect capital. For Chaim Bloom, he did very well in this scenario as he focuses on the future. The issue is now that the Cardinals are left with no star player to build around or market to the league. The biggest name representing them in the World Baseball Classic is prospect Leonardo Bernal for Team Panama. Only eight players were cleared to play and accepted their invitation for the 2026 edition of the tournament. Of the eight selected, only two are expected to be at the Major League level throughout most of the season in Thomas Saggese and Gordan Graceffo. The rest of the participants are minor league players who get an awesome opportunity to represent their country, but will not be major factors to key moments throughout the event.

Meanwhile, many former Cardinals players are participating and will be put into sizable roles for their countries' teams. Recently traded Willson Contreras is a key power threat for team Venezuela, who just clinched an appearance in the quarterfinals. Nolan Arenado, who was one of the key star players of the previous Cardinals era, is the de facto team leader for Puerto Rico under manager Yadier Molina. Randy Arozarena owns the big moment and will have all eyes on him after his playoff and WBC history of being larger than baseball itself. Sandy Alcantara just capped off a 4-0 pool run for team Dominican Republic and will be a relied-upon starting pitcher for the remaining rounds. Harrison Bader is the top player for team Israel, who put up a respectable 2-2 performance in pool play. Tyler O'Neill and Michael Wacha will get to face off in the upcoming quarterfinals when team Canada faces team United States.

"The Dodgers are winning a lot and everybody is almost entirely happier, 3 times more happy than 3 years ago... What hurts baseball is the A's, the Marlins, the White Sox, the cruddy Cardinals, & the Pirates."@colincowherd argues the Dodgers are saving baseball, not ruining it pic.twitter.com/mphDDm6HAc — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 3, 2026

As we enter a new era of Cardinals baseball, Cardinals fans do not get to enjoy watching their star players take over the global landscape like Olympians do. Instead, they get to watch high-quality baseball not represented by their team's players. This leads to doubt for the upcoming season given that the product on the field keeps diminishing in value. Cardinals fans have known the declining state of the brand for years now, baseball media has figured it out the past couple of years, and now the national media is taking notice. Hang in there, Cardinals fans; they will be back on top of the baseball world again one day.