MLB Pipeline gives Cardinals farm system its highest ranking since list's inception

Back in 2015, MLB Pipeline began to power rank every farm system in baseball to give fans an idea of how strong their favorite team's prospects were. During the first 11 years, the St. Louis Cardinals were rarely a highlight of their list, ranking in the top 10 just once.

MLB Pipeline just dropped their preseason 2026 rankings, and the Cardinals slotted in at fourth overall, easily their highest ranking since Pipeline first began ranking farm systems and another indicator of how great a job the Cardinals' front office and player development group has done revamping this farm system.

Farm System Rankings going all the way back to 2015 👀



Here's the 2026 preseason version: https://t.co/K93hzKVcwI pic.twitter.com/TMtks0QTLs — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 6, 2026

MLB Pipeline ranked the Cardinals' farm system fourth-best in baseball, their highest ranking ever

MLB Pipeline's top 100 prospects list features six Cardinals prospects: SS JJ Wetherholt (#5), LHP Liam Doyle (#34), C Rainiel Rodriguez (#37), OF Joshua Baez (#87), RHP Jurrangelo Cijntje (#91), and C Leonardo Bernal (#98). Other names like C Jimmy Crooks, RHP Tanner Franklin, LHP Brandon Clarke, OF Tai Peete, LHP Quinn Mathews, and RHP Yohiker Fajardo could all find themselves pushing for top 100 spots in the near future.

Had MLB Pipeline begun ranking farm systems in the early 2010s, the Cardinals likely would have had multiple top-three rankings, as they were revered as one of the best organizations in baseball when it came to acquiring and developing young talent. Back in 2013, MLB Pipeline had six Cardinals prospects in the top 100 (Oscar Taveras, Shelby Miller, Carlos Martinez, Trevor Rosenthal, Michael Wacha, and Kolten Wong), and other young talents would come through the system during that era to impact the club in a major way, like Matt Carpenter, Lance Lynn, Matt Adams, Jon Jay, Joe Kelly, Allen Craig, and many more.

From 2011-2014, the Cardinals went to four straight NLCS, with two World Series appearances and one World Series title.

Since that "golden era" of the Cardinals' pipeline, things slowly deteriorated, with the club clearly losing its edge in player development and seeing diminishing results year over year in terms of the players they were pumping out, especially when it came to pitching. The Cardinals used to have a conveyor belt of young arms impacting the Major League club, but in recent years, that pipeline dried up.

Following the 2024 season, Chaim Bloom was named the next Cardinals' president of baseball operations and spent the entire 2025 season hyper-focused on rebuilding the Cardinals' player development department before stepping into John Mozeliak's role this winter. During that time, Bloom replaced long-time head of player development, Gary LaRoque, with new assistant general manager Rob Cerfolio, and the pair went to work bringing in a wide range of voices from great organizations to revamp how they developed young talent.

Matt Pierpont made his way over from the Seattle Mariners to become the Cardinals' new director of pitching, and we all know how great Seattle has been at developing pitching talent. Larry Day followed Cerfolio over from Cleveland and is the Cardinals' new farm director. Carl Kochan, who had long stints with the San Fransicio Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, became their new director of performance.

You could already see the early returns this past season with this new group. Names like Joshua Baez, Rainiel Rodriguez, Bryce Matuz, and Ixan Henderson had breakout years, and there are a variety of other names in the system who seem to have tapped into more of their potential than the previous regime was able to.

This offseason, Bloom got to work expanding the Cardinals' scouting department, hiring Jacob Buffa as their new senior director of international scouting and Joe Douglas as their director of pro acquisition, while also promoting Zach Mortimer to director of amateur acquisitions. These changes have allowed Randy Flores to take even more of a high-level view of scouting and acquisitions due to bolstered support in all of these areas. This is notable considering how many organizations have downsized or cut out traditional scouting departments.

Since making these changes, the Cardinals have gone out and acquired prospects like Cijntje, Clarke, Peete, Fajardo, and more who have bolstered the Cardinals' farm system in a meaningful way. Going forward, this synergy between the Cardinals' player development and scouting departments, alongside the field staff, will be key for seeing the growth of young players and prospects, and in turn, a return to winning baseball in St. Louis. With six picks in the top 86 selections in the 2026 MLB Draft and more potential trades to make at the deadline, we'll see those teams go to work quite a bit over the next six months.

A year ago this time, the Cardinals' farm system was seen as middle of the pack, and now they are widely regarded as one of the best in the game. Baseball America recently ranked them as the second-best system in baseball, and many of the Cardinals' best prospects won't be debuting in 2026. There's a chance that by the end of the 2026 season, we are looking at the best farm system in baseball here in St. Louis, one that is ready to take the NL Central by storm in the next few years.