13 potential contract extensions for young Cardinals ranging from realistic to absurd

Pre-arbitration players

The Cardinals have given out contracts to pre-arbitration players in the past, but it's been a while. With Chaim Bloom taking over next year, these players probably won't see a deal come their way. The POBO in waiting will want to see how they perform this year before he commits to them.

Victor Scott II

Victor Scott II has had a mini breakout this year. His spring was ridiculous, as he posted a .349/.451/.721 slash line with four home runs in only 16 games. He's continued that hot streak with a .348/.385/.522 slash line to go along with four stolen bases and one home run in only six games.

Giving a contract extension to Victor Scott II would be a long shot by the organization unless he continues this strong stretch of performance and proves his 2024 season was a fluke. If he can do so, locking up a plus defensive center fielder with Scott's speed for the foreseeable future would be a shrewd move by the front office.

Ivan Herrera

Ivan Herrera has been an offensive force throughout his major-league career. He has a career .298/.374/.438 slash line with eight home runs for a 127 OPS+ through only 342 plate appearances. He's taken things to a new level this year with a .467/.529/1.200 slash line through just five games this year. His three-home run outing on Wednesday sure helped his case.

Herrera has some defensive shortcomings, primarily his weak arm when throwing to second base. He's been working on adding strength, and if he can do so this year, signing him to a long-term deal would behoove both sides. The issue, however, is that the Cardinals have a deep pipeline of catching talent, including Jimmy Crooks, Leonardo Bernal, and Rainiel Rodriguez. Inking Herrera to a multi-year deal would block those prospects down the road.

Matthew Liberatore

Another former first-round pick, Matthew Liberatore hasn't been given a consistent role by the organization throughout his career. Now, he's being promised a full run as a starting pitcher. If he can fulfill his prospect pedigree and become a mid-rotation starting pitcher, the Cardinals should explore a long-term deal with their southpaw.

The organization has lacked a true homegrown pitcher over the last five years, and if Libby can become a viable starter, signing him long-term would benefit both parties.

Nolan Gorman

Nolan Gorman is in a bit of a "prove it" year. He was promised 600 plate appearances by the organization this winter, but the team appears to have gone back on its word given Oli Marmol's starting lineups through the first week of baseball.

Gorman has been plagued by strikeouts throughout his career. If he can cut back on those and show to the organization that his 2023 season, not his 2024 showing, is who he truly is as a player, locking him up to a long-term team would be a wise idea. Power-hitting second basemen don't grow on trees, after all.

Alec Burleson

Alec Burleson was a member of the Cardinals' illustrious 2020 draft that included the next two players on this list, along with Tink Hence. Burleson was a bit of an afterthought heading into the 2024 season, but he was one of the team's best hitters last year, particularly against right-handed pitchers.

Burleson lacks defensive versatility, but he can handle first base relatively well. Burly has also played in the corner outfield, and he's logged most of his time at the designated hitter spot so far in 2025. Burly's deal wouldn't be pricey, but it would buy out his arbitration years while giving both him and the Cardinals financial assurance.

Jordan Walker

Here is where we get into legitimate extension candidates.

Jordan Walker was a top-five prospect in all of baseball as recently as 2023. His size, power, and ability to tear the seams off of a baseball are enviable. However, he hasn't been able to put it all together up to this point. He struggled last year elevating the ball, and his defense in the corner outfield has been lackluster.

Jordan Walker is off to a strong start so far in 2025. He has MLB's hardest-hit ball this year, and he's slugged one home run in just five games. If he can prove his efforts this offseason with Brant Brown can breed success, Walker would be a shoo-in for a long-term extension.

Masyn Winn

Masyn Winn would be my choice for a long-term extension. He's a superb defender at a premium defensive position, he has the ability to steal 25 or more bags in a year, and his offensive output last year was strong for a shortstop.

In November, I posited an eight-year, $100 million deal for Winn. He would top out at $25 million in year eight of his deal, and an additional year with a mutual option would give him another $25 million. A deal of this size would lock Winn in as the club's cornerstone, and he would immediately become the face of the team.