Willson Contreras continues stoking the flames of controversy with his new team

What a bumpy ride it's been for Willson Contreras and the Boston Red Sox this year. Supposedly the power-hitting replacement for Alex Bregman, the 33-year-old first baseman was supposed to guide a young core and elite pitching staff to a second consecutive postseason appearance.

Instead, the Red Sox have been one of the worst teams in the American League this year, and things got so tenuous in the locker room that they fired not only manager Alex Cora, but practically the rest of his coaching staff as well at the end of April.

Contreras, who is no stranger to controversy as far as baseball is concerned, has only continued stoking the flames since Cora's dismissal. The Sox have played marginally better since Chad Tracy became the interim skipper, but it's clear that their issues were rooted far deeper than just the on-field struggles.

Willson Contreras when asked about Alex Cora's firing, via @timbhealey:



"The guys got loose a little more, because I feel like the tension was gone."



Asked why:



"I don't know ... When Alex wasn't in the dugout, the team, was like [exhale noise], like loose. But it doesn't… pic.twitter.com/EcoTQjMMUj — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) May 3, 2026

It's somewhat surprising to hear Contreras attack Cora, who was generally beloved by his Spanish-speaking players. At the same time, it's unsurprising that Contreras' comments have led to even more tension in Boston, especially with his younger teammates who had only ever played for one manager in the big leagues.

Considering that the St. Louis Cardinals are 21-14, practically the inverse of the Red Sox' record, is it fair to say that Contreras may be regretting the deal that shipped him out of the Gateway City?

Willson Contreras facing cruel fate with sinking Red Sox as Cardinals eye contention

Of course, even if Contreras hadn't been sent to Boston, some other team would have come calling. The Cardinals committed to a rebuild over the offseason, trading away fellow veterans Sonny Gray (also to the Red Sox) and Nolan Arenado, plus All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan. It wouldn't have made sense to keep only Contreras out of that bunch.

It's more of a coincidence that all the teams that quartet was traded to are .500 or worse; the Cardinals weren't expected to be anywhere near this good so soon after trading away so much talent. Contreras and Gray in particular were supposed to be heading to a legitimate World Series contender.

For what it's worth, the first baseman has more than held up his end of the bargain. He leads the Red Sox in most offensive categories, including fWAR (1.5) and home runs (eight). His 140 wRC+ is also right in line with what he did during his peak years in St. Louis.

It's just a shock to see how quickly things have devolved in his new home. He had a good relationship with Oli Marmol and became a fan favorite in St. Louis despite his Cubs roots. Is any of that on the table in Boston now that he's trying to steer a sinking ship?