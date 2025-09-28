Willson Contreras confirms allegiance to Cardinals but leaves the door open for trade

Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and now Wilson Contreras are the latest veteran Cardinals players whose futures are rather uncertain, and possibly more certainly not continuing with the organization.

When the Cardinals signed Willson Contreras to a five-year, $87.5 million deal ahead of the 2023 season, it was supposed to mark the start of a new era behind the plate. Nearly two years later, his role with the team looks far different than expected — and his future in St. Louis is becoming one of the offseason’s biggest questions.

At 33, his bat still plays — and his fire hasn’t cooled. Manager Oli Marmol praised his effort and attitude, saying Contreras “gives you everything he’s got.”

Contreras has made it clear he enjoys being a Cardinal and values the challenge of succeeding Yadier Molina, but circumstances have tested both him and the organization.

Speaking before St. Louis wrapped up its series in Chicago, Contreras admitted he’d be open to a trade — under the right circumstances. At the same time, he also doubled down on his desire to stick around as a veteran mentor if the team continues to lean on its youth movement and rebuild.

“I’d like to be a part of a young team that needs to have some kind of experience around them,” Contreras said. “That’s what I expressed, but I understand the part of the business of the team.”

The reality is unavoidable. Contreras’ contract runs through 2027, with big dollars attached, and the Cardinals are in the middle of what looks like a three-to-five-year rebuild. He, Nolan Arenado, and Sonny Gray are the only guaranteed contracts left for 2026. Arenado has already been vocal about expecting a trade, and Gray has hinted at pursuing a contender this winter.

Contreras seems at peace with whatever comes next. He’s not demanding a trade, but he’s realistic about the team’s direction.

"I understand that it might take three to five years to have a playoff team,” he said. “Even if I don’t make it there, I can be proud of helping young guys better develop.”

The question for Chaim Bloom and the front office is whether keeping him as a mentor is worth more than the prospects or salary relief a trade might bring.

Willson Contreras has been a lightning rod, positively and negatively, ever since he signed in St. Louis. From catching controversies to a move across the diamond, his tenure hasn’t gone the way anyone envisioned.

But now he has a chance to define his legacy: stay and guide the kids through the growing pains, or move on and chase other challenges elsewhere.

Either way, his future will be one of the biggest storylines of the Cardinals’ offseason.