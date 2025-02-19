Where each former Cardinals player signed in free agency as spring training begins

OF Randal Grichuk - Arizona Diamondbacks, one year, $5 million

Randal Grichuk arrived in St. Louis via trade. The Cardinals in turn sent Peter Bourjos to the Los Angeles Angels. Grichuk played in parts of four seasons with the Cardinals, but a glut of outfielders forced the team's hand, and he was sent to the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018 for Dominic Leone and Conner Greene.

Grichuk has made his name recently by mashing left-handed pitchers. His .913 OPS against southpaws last year ranked behind only Aaron Judge, Ketel Marte, Yordan Alvarez, and Juan Soto. He returns to the D-Backs on a one-year deal, and he'll be featured as a fourth outfielder and a specialist.

RHP Giovanny Gallegos - Los Angeles Dodgers, minor-league deal

From 2019-2022, Giovanny Gallegos was one of the best relievers in baseball. He threw over 220 innings with a 2.84 ERA, 0.893 WHIP, and an ERA+ of 142. The Cardinals acquired him at the trade deadline in 2018. Gallegos was designated for assignment by the Cardinals prior to the 2024 trade deadline to make space for acquisitions.

Gallegos will be given a shot at the major-league roster on a crowded collection of players in Los Angeles. He has been given an invite to spring training despite being given a minor-league deal. Hopefully Gio can tap into the success he had a few years ago to continue his career.

OF Jason Heyward - San Diego Padres, one-year, $1 million

The Cardinals acquired Jason Heyward to cover for the tragic loss of Oscar Taveras for the 2015 season. It took a lot to acquire Heyward, and he was on an expiring deal with one year left before free agency, but the young outfielder was blossoming into one of baseball's best on the grass. He finished the 2015 season with the Cardinals by sporting a .293/.359/.439 slash line and plus defense. He placed 15th in NL MVP voting, and he was awarded a Gold Glove.

Heyward then signed with the Chicago Cubs, and he's spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros with varying degrees of success. He will play time in left field and DH for the Padres this year.