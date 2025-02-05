Arizona Diamondbacks sign former Cardinal on a bargain deal

On Tuesday evening, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced that they signed outfielder Randal Grichuk. The deal is for one year with a mutual option for 2026. According to MLB Trade Rumors, "It’s reportedly a $5MM guarantee for the Excel Sports Management client, broken up into a $2MM salary, followed by a $3MM buyout on a $5MM mutual option. He can also earn another $500K via incentives: $250K for getting to 200 plate appearances and another $250K for getting to 275. There’s also a one-time $250K assignment bonus if Grichuk is traded."

Grichuk, 33, spent all of 2024 with the D-Backs, so he was familiar with the organization. He'll add to the team's outfield depth that already includes Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Jake McCarthy, and Alek Thomas. He'll provide balance to a group that includes two lefties in Carroll and Thomas.

Last year, Grichuk played in 106 games for the Snakes and made 279 plate appearances. He slashed .291/.348/.528 on the season with 12 home runs and 46 runs batted in. He made quite the impact in limited time. Grichuk was exceptional against southpaws; he slashed .319/.386/.528 against lefties for a 151 wRC+. Among batters with at least 180 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers, Grichuk's .913 OPS ranked fifth behind Aaron Judge, Ketel Marte, Yordan Alvarez, and Juan Soto. That's elite company.

Grichuk also had a career year against right-handed pitchers. His .801 OPS was the best in his career against same-handed pitchers, so clearly he was able to tap into something offensively.

On the defensive side, Grichuk logged the bulk of his innings in right field with 291 there. The remaining 90 innings were spent in left field. He was a slightly below-average fielder according to Outs Above Average in both corners, but UZR/150 and Defensive Runs Saved saw him as a positive defender in right and left field. He did not play a single inning in center field last year.

Grichuk played for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2014 through 2017 and was used primarily as a platoon bat. He had promise as a power hitter, as he hit as many as 24 home runs in 2016, but his strikeout rate hovered near 30% throughout his time here, and his on-base percentage was underwhelming due to low walk rates.

Therefore, the Cardinals dealt Grichuk to the Toronto Blue Jays prior to his arbitration years for relievers Dominic Leone and Conner Greene. He continued his same pattern of mashing home runs with elevated strikeout rates and low walk rates following a five-year, $52 million deal with the Blue Jays.

Grichuk found a home last year with the Diamondbacks, and he's seemed to embrace his role as a bench bat who can play solid defense.

One of John Mozeliak's goals beyond trading Nolan Arenado has been a desire to sign a right-handed bench bat, preferably one who can capably play all outfield spots. Randal Grichuk would have been an ideal fit for the Cardinals to fill that role. He showed last year that he's willing to take a back seat to younger and more talented players like Corbin Carroll, Jake McCarthy, and Alek Thomas.

The Cardinals were one of the worst teams last year offensively against left-handed pitchers. Their 91 wRC+ and .678 OPS both ranked 22nd in baseball. Grichuk could have been a wonderful complement to left-handed outfielders like Lars Nootbaar, Michael Siani, Brendan Donovan, and even Victor Scott II. In fact, he and Jordan Walker would have been the only right-handed hitting outfielders on the squad next year.

Additionally, Grichuk's contract is a bargain deal given the production he posted last year. Sure, he made fewer than 300 plate appearances, but as a bench bat who can start on occasion, there isn't much more you can ask for.

John Mozeliak and the Cardinals missed their opportunity to bring back a former Cardinal on a bargain deal who could have filled a valuable role on the 2025 squad. The Cardinals remain the final team to make a move for their major-league roster this offseason, and they had the perfect chance to add to the roster with Randal Grichuk.